ASG calls for students to be added to CIO search committee

ASG is calling for the CIO search committee to include student representatives.

Associated Student Government passed a resolution calling for students and additional faculty to be included in the search committee for Northwestern’s new vice president and chief investment officer in their Wednesday Senate meeting.

The search committee, made up of trustees and University administrators, was formed in response to former VP and CIO William McLean stepping down Oct. 16. The CIO manages the University’s funds, which are currently valued at about $10 billion.

Bienen and Weinberg sophomore Lucy London, who represents Fossil Free NU in ASG, motioned to have the resolution heard as emergency legislation.

“This is a really powerful position,” London said. “The search committee currently has no student representation and very little diverse faculty representation.”

Also speaking in support of the resolution, McCormick senior and ASG Sustainability Chair Lauren Simitz said faculty, students, staff and administration all deserve to sit in on important selection committees.

“Involving all parties who should have a say, knowing that money is connected to other issues in the University, I think is really important,” Simitz said.

Also at Wednesday’s Senate, ASG approved their operating budget for Fiscal Year 2021, with notable changes to the conference fund and student group incentives. The conference fund was limited to $500 due to the cancellation of conferences, and student groups incentives were increased by $3,000 to provide funds for an upcoming grant ASG plans to create.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @em_sakai

Related Stories

— Northwestern forms search committee for next vice president and chief investment officer

— ASG discusses optional Pass/No Pass grades for Fall Quarter

— ASG’s COVID-19 task force deals with “fallout” of University decisions

Comments