Chicago International Film Festival hosts 56th festival

The Chicago International Film Festival is hosting its 56th festival from Oct. 14-25. Because of COVID-19, the festival will be streaming films virtually and will host some screenings at a local drive-in movie theater. This year’s festival will feature 114 films from 43 countries.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @BoasSamantha

Related Stories:

— Sundance film festival to premiere Northwestern alum’s documentary

– Northwestern grad student competes in Sound of Silent Film Festival

Comments