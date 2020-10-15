Chicago International Film Festival hosts 56th festival
October 15, 2020
The Chicago International Film Festival is hosting its 56th festival from Oct. 14-25. Because of COVID-19, the festival will be streaming films virtually and will host some screenings at a local drive-in movie theater. This year’s festival will feature 114 films from 43 countries.
