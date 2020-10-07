Lane closures on North Campus Drive, Evanston reservoir replacement enters final stages

Evanston’s Clearwell 9 Replacement project is entering its final stages, which will involve the restoration of North Campus Drive, according to a Wednesday email from Northwestern facilities.

To accommodate the restoration, North Campus Drive will be reduced to one lane between Oct. 13 and 23 from 8am to 5pm. Flaggers will be posted to maintain two-way traffic.

The project involves the replacement of a 5 million gallon treated water storage reservoir with a similar facility as well as a new overflow, new pumping system and changes to site piping.

According to a city newsletter, the previous structure is 84 years old and is a critical part of the city’s water supply system. To fund the project, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s Public Water Supply Loan Program provided $20,556,256.00 at an interest rate of 1.84 percent to fund engineering and construction costs. The estimated cost of the project is $19,213,700, the newsletter said.

Construction on the project began in March 2019 and is expected to be completed in spring 2021. The project is being monitored by the City’s Capital Planning and Engineering Bureau.

