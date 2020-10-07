Chicago rideshare drivers express concerns amid COVID-19
October 7, 2020
From concerns over the lack of effective policy to customers not wearing masks, rideshare employees speak on their experiences as drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two employees’ names were omitted out of concern they would face job repercussions.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @madisonlorsmith
Related Stories:
— Safe Ride to be replaced by rideshare service Via, Northwestern announces
— Northwestern dining workers denied extension on health insurance, COVID-19 safety protections amid mass layoffs
— Amid a pandemic and a recession, retail businesses pivot to serve customers