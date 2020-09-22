Former Northwestern student charged with sexual assault in Minnesota

A former Northwestern student who was charged with three felony counts for sexual assault and battery in 2018 has incurred a charge of criminal sexual conduct in his home state of Minnesota.

Nicholas Nelson, a former McCormick student, attended a party on the night of Feb. 3 into Feb. 4, 2018. A female Northwestern student, who had been friends with Nelson, told Evanston Police Department Nelson assaulted her at the party.

In November 2018, the woman told Evanston police Nelson assaulted and choked her, and police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said her injuries corresponded with her account.

The woman filed a Title IX report with the University, which resulted in Nelson’s expulsion. Initially, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office didn’t find probable cause for assault, but further investigation resulted in criminal charges. Nelson pleaded not guilty in 2018 and was allowed out of jail on bail.

According to the woman’s lawyer, Barry Spector, Nelson’s trial was delayed due to COVID-19, and he was allowed to return to his home state of Minnesota while on bail. However, on May 11, Nelson was charged with criminal sexual conduct and now has a warrant out for his arrest.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office told Nelson he must turn himself in to the state of Minnesota and revoked his bail in the state of Illinois.

