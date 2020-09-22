ETHS senior killed in West Rogers Park

Arturo Munoz. The ETHS senior was killed on Monday.

An Evanston Township High School student was fatally shot in West Rogers Park on Monday morning.

Arturo Munoz, a 17-year-old ETHS senior, was standing in an alley in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue around 2:50 a.m. when somebody fired shots, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police spokeswoman Sally Bown said Munoz’s friends were nearby and called 911 after hearing the shots. Munoz was shot in the back and taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died.

ETHS will provide virtual grief counseling for students on Tuesday.

