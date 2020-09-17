Members of the Class of 2024 and transfers recap their Wildcat Welcome experience

Members of the class of 2024 and transfers discuss this year’s unconventional Wildcat Welcome. From participating in informative panels and virtual bonding activities to navigating conflicting schedules, this is what they have to share.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @gracewu_10

RELATED STORIES:

— University to implement single-person on-campus housing; Wildcat Welcome to be “reimagined”

— Amid pandemic, Class of 2024 discuss hopes for the fall, unusual start to college

— NSFP adjusts spring training in light of remote learning, plans for Wildcat Welcome

Comments