Reintroducing The Weekly

The audio editor of The Daily Northwestern reintroduces The Weekly, a podcast that breaks down The Daily’s top headlines each week. The first episode will premiere next Monday.

ALEX CHUN: What’s up Daily listeners? My name is Alex Chun, and I’m the audio editor for The Daily Northwestern this fall. I’m super excited to announce that the audio desk is reintroducing a previous Daily Northwestern podcast: The Weekly. Every Monday, we’ll break down The Daily’s top headlines of the week. You’ll hear directly from the reporters and editors who covered the stories. You can listen to The Weekly on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. I hope you’ll tune in each week! Stay safe everyone, and have a fantastic Fall Quarter.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @apchun01

Comments