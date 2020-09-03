Hilton Orrington/Evanston deal to lease and rent hotel rooms to Northwestern undergraduates through third party called off

The Hilton Orrington/Evanston, 1710 Orrington Ave. The hotel was in negotiations with a third party to rent rooms to displaced Northwestern undergraduates this fall, but the deal has since fallen through.

A deal between The Hilton Orrington/Evanston and a third party to privately lease and rent hotel rooms to displaced Northwestern undergraduates has been called off.

The news of the negotiation between the third party, which chose to remain anonymous, and the hotel came days after University President Morton Schapiro announced that first- and second-year students would not be allowed to return to campus this fall, including in residence halls, with limited exceptions.

The third party said they tried within a condensed time frame — with classes starting in about two weeks — to provide a solution for the displaced students who planned to live in on-campus or Greek housing this fall. They added that the deal would’ve helped keep chefs, cleaning personnel and hotel staff employed.

The plan as of earlier this week was to offer leases to undergraduate students on a first-come, first-served basis at rates comparable to nearby apartments in Evanston and the on-campus dorm cost.

Despite the falling out with the deal, the third party said the Hilton may still be able to assist students if they have plans to return to Evanston.

“Unfortunately, due to the evolving situation, as well as fear and pressure that students were feeling, we were unable to achieve what we had hoped,” the third party said.

