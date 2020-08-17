Blotter: Motor vehicle thefts

A 36-year-old Evanston man reported his car as stolen on Saturday.

The man said he parked his car, a black 2008 Mercedes-Benz, in the 2400 block of Lincoln Street around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. He returned at 1 p.m. on Saturday and found it missing, Evanston Police Department Communications Coordinator Perry Polinski said.

EPD has no suspects in relation to the case.

Car stolen from Grant Street

A white 2014 Jeep was taken from the 2200 block of Grant Street between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

A 34-year-old Evanston man said he parked the car Thursday at noon. When he returned on Friday at 10:20 a.m., the car was gone. Polinski said the man thought he may have left his keys in the vehicle.

EPD does not have any suspects in the case.

