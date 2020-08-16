Blotter: Battery arrests

A 19-year-old Evanston man was arrested and charged with battery Wednesday.

The man entered 7-Eleven, located on 847 N Dodge Ave., with one other person at around 10:47 a.m., Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. He wasn’t wearing a mask, so an employee asked for him to put one on. The man reportedly started arguing with the employee before escalating the situation by punching him in the face.

Henry said the 19-year-old reportedly punched the store employee multiple times, and grabbed him, with the store employee then biting the 19-year-old’s finger and calling the police.

The 19-year-old was stopped within a block of the 7-Eleven, Henry said, and the store employee was able to pick him out of a lineup. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 10.

Battery at Jewel-Osco

A 27-year-old Skokie man was charged with battery Thursday morning.

The man entered Jewel-Osco, located on 2485 Howard St., around 3:36 a.m. Thursday, and was walking around the store and placing items in a bag. An employee saw the man and reported him to a manager, Henry said. The manager, a 54-year-old Evanston man, recognized the man from a previous alleged theft and confronted him.

After the manager confronted him, the 27-year-old man reportedly slapped the manager in the face. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 24.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton1

Comments