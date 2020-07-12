Blotter: Rollover crash, man charged with DUI

No injuries were reported in a rollover traffic crash Friday, but police charged a Chicago man with driving under the influence.

Officers responded at 1:50 a.m. Friday to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the 1030 block of Dodge Avenue, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. The officers administered a field sobriety test at the scene, which the driver, a 41-year-old man, failed. Responding officers further reported they could smell alcohol on the man.

The driver was taken into custody at 2:24 a.m. and charged with a DUI. His court date is set for Aug. 22.

No information could be obtained as to the state of the man’s vehicle.

Cash, sunglasses taken from unlocked car

Cash and assorted valuables were taken from a car between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

A 42-year-old man left his 2010 Honda unlocked on the street outside his residence at the 120 block of Keeney Street at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Henry said. When he returned to the car at 9 a.m. the next morning, the man discovered several items missing, including sunglasses, $100 in cash and several face masks.

The total value of the stolen items is estimated at $185, Henry said. Police have no suspects at this time.

