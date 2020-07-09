Evanston Police Department releases Fourth of July enforcement numbers

Evanston Police Department released enforcement numbers Thursday from the recent Fourth of July state-wide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

EPD issued over 200 citations, according to a news release. Among the citations include 110 seat belt citations, eight failure to secure child citations, 31 cell phone violations, 28 speeding citations, 15 no insurance violations, 21 other citations, one open alcohol citation and one vehicle seized due to a DUI.

“The Evanston Police Department joined forces with more than 200 other state and local enforcement agencies to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roads and encourage seat belt use,” the press release said.

The campaigns are scheduled during the Fourth of July festivities because the holiday is one of the deadliest due to drunk drivers.

Part of the initiative to encourage safer driving involved a media campaign and “high-visibility enforcement,” the press release said. This period of effort was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to the press release.

