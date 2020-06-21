Blotter: Assault charge for man who allegedly wielded knife

Evanston Police Department charged a man who allegedly brandished a knife on a city sidewalk Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Chicago Avenue at 5:40 a.m. after a caller reported a man wielding a knife and making threats, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

According to Henry, the caller told EPD the suspect threatened them, saying, “What are you going to do about it?” when the caller confronted the suspect. A bystander at the scene confirmed this account.

Officers found a knife on the assailant’s person, but the man denied making threats. The man was found to be intoxicated.

The assailant was taken into custody and charged with assault. Henry was unable to provide a court date to The Daily.

Laptop stolen from vehicle on Payne Street

A computer was reported stolen Thursday morning from a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Payne Street.

A resident found their vehicle, a 2019 Acura, ransacked at 9 a.m., Henry said, after parking the vehicle outside their residence the prior evening. A window on the Acura had been left open.

Henry said a Dell laptop, laptop charger, phone charger, personal check and a backpack were taken from the vehicle.

The caller told officers they heard dogs barking at 12:45 a.m. and suspected the items had been stolen at that time. Police have no suspects and no one in custody.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @joshuajirvine

Comments