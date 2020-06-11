EPD closes Haven Middle School sexual assault case in May

Haven Middle School. On May 13, EPD closed its investigation into sexual assault allegations made this fall.

Evanston Police Department has closed its investigation into a Haven Middle School employee accused of sexually assaulting a seventh grade girl. The police will not arrest the employee.

Evanston police Cmdr. Brian Henry said in a statement there was “insufficient evidence to proceed with a prosecution.” EPD concluded its investigation on May 13.

In an Oct. 23 letter, the student’s family alleged their daughter was assaulted in a women’s restroom at Haven. A rape kit was administered, in which DNA was found on the student’s clothing. After the incident was reported, the district put the employee on leave.

In early May, the student’s father filed legal documents in an attempt to obtain the name of the suspect while the investigation was still ongoing.

The student’s father has filed a lawsuit against the employee and Evanston/Skokie School District 65, according to the family’s attorney Andrew Stroth.

