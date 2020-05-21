New women’s water polo club aims to make a splash
May 21, 2020
Nora Chambers and Kate Chambers discuss why they joined the Northwestern water polo club and the new women’s team. Read Isabelle Sarraf’s article for a deeper dive into the team. Closed Captions in English available.
