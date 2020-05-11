Blotter: Disorderly conduct arrest, construction equipment burglary

Police arrested a Skokie man and a juvenile Friday in the 1300 block of Church Street for disorderly conduct, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

The two individuals were making comments to a middle-aged couple walking on the sidewalk about the woman’s body, according to the couple’s report, Henry said.

The woman’s partner confronted the two individuals, but the individuals continued making comments, Henry said. The woman’s partner reported the juvenile lifted up his shirt and pretended he had a gun, Henry said. The couple called 911 and police responders stopped the two individuals a couple of blocks from the scene.

The Skokie man is scheduled to appear in court June 26.

Construction equipment burglary

The owner of a construction company in the 1900 block of Greenwood Street reported $75,000 of forming equipment stolen from the construction yard Saturday, Henry said.

Forming equipment is used to set concrete when pouring foundations for homes. The owner reported the burglary could have occurred any time between April 25 and Saturday. Henry said the owner suspects a group of individuals cut the locks to enter the yard.

EPD has no suspects at this time.

Email: maiaspoto2023@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @maia_spoto

Comments