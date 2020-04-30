Letter to the Editor: 57 campus student leaders sign letter of approval for Katherine Conte and Juan Zuniga

This letter was penned by Katherine Conte and Juan Zuniga and sent to Northwestern University student organization leaders for endorsement purposes.

We, as current and past student leaders at Northwestern, endorse Katherine Conte and Juan Zuniga for president and vice president of the student body.

In these uncertain times, campus needs a student government that they can count on more than ever. That is why we are endorsing Katherine and Juan for Student Body President and Vice President. We recognize the fundamental responsibility that ASG has in supporting the student body’s hardworking and passionate organizations. We believe Katherine and Juan have innovative ideas for the students of Northwestern, regardless of their backgrounds, identities and experiences. Katherine and Juan will work to ensure that organizations get the support they need to thrive, especially as we all work to redevelop our campus community and better support student life after the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that Katherine and Juan won’t just talk about change — they’ll get it done.

Katherine and Juan have worked to empower student leaders throughout their time at Northwestern. For the last two years, Katherine has served on ASG as the Chair of the Analytics committee. She led a collaborative effort to ensure that the University not only had student experiential data but student stories. Under her leadership, the Analytics committee presented a compelling story of the student experience to administrators that highlighted key issue areas like coursework affordability and the need for holistic programs to improve campus mental health.

Juan has continually shown his dedication to students through responsive action. In his second year, he served as the ASG Chair of Sustainability, creating a sustainability grant to help student groups pursue green projects in the wake of University-wide budget cuts. Most recently he served as the ASG Co-Chair of Community Relations, where he worked to give a voice to several constituencies that are generally absent from ASG spaces.

These are unprecedented and scary times. As we sit in front of Zoom, miles away from our classmates and our campus, we must think about the kind of Northwestern we want when we do return to campus. Given the stakes, we need a student government that we can count on. Katherine and Juan are those people for Northwestern, and we stand by them.

Signed,

57 Campus Student Leaders

Ace Chisholm, Hobert Eco Representative

Alex Nica, Formula Leadership, Sigma Nu Leadership

Alpesh Chapagai, Community Outreach chair for NU World Cup (present)

Alyssa Peterson, Former Rainbow Alliance Senator, Helicon Operations Editor, Norris Center Manager

Aran Mehta, University Relations for Mayfest

Bassel Shanab, Former ASG Senator, Former Ayers CCI President, WCAS Student Advisory Board Member, Health Professions Advising Advisory Board Member

Bradley Ramos, Webmaster at IEEE Northwestern

Campbell Schafer, Chair of Academics, ASG

Chloe Lim, ASG Academics Committee Member

Chris Holland, Startup founder, Philanthropy Chair of fraternity

Christian Braun, Former President, Northwestern Rugby

Dale Pyoun, Mayfest Finance Chair, Kellogg Research Assistant, Chicago Chess Federation Coach

Daniel Rodriguez, VP of Faculty Relations of CCS, Public Relations Head of Phi Alpha Delta

Eddie Ko, CCS Vice President of Community Engagement

Eleanor Fulkerson, WNUR Phoneathon Director

Elizabeth Sperti, ASG Senator, Hobart Residential College Social Co-Chair, Peer Adviser

Erik Cook, Kustos and Brotherhood Chair–Sigma Chi; Recruitment Chair and President–Rugby

Eva Krevchuck-Villejo, VP of Recruitment for Alpha Phi sorority, NU Cheerleader, Marketing Strategy Analyst for Institute for Student Business Education

Felix Karthik

Gillian Haggerty, Treasurer Marketwatch NU

Greta Koepke, Club Softball – President

Hannah Grant, ASG Academics Committee Member

Imra Tajuddin, Residential College of Cultural and Community Studies Vice President of Faculty Relations

Jacob Wu, Asian American InterVarsity Focus Coordinator

Jahan Sahni, Development and Alumni Relations Co-Chair, NUDM; President (formerly Recruitment Chair), Political Union; PA; former Operations Chair, Wildside

James Crisafulli, No Fun Mud Piranhas Producer

Jason Chandra, Special Olympics Life Skills Site Leader

Jenna Piehl, Vice President of Chapter Development

Jeremy DeMarco

Jeremy Lister, Philanthropy Chair

Jessica Waldman, Executive Board Member of PAD, Executive Board Member of NUDM

Jonathan Sun, Co-Coordinator, Peer Health Exchange, Undergraduate Representative, Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility, Academic Coordinator, SESP Leadership & Programming Board (former), Academic Chair, Chapin Humanities Residential College (former)

Joshua Bloom, Vice-chair of Model UN Committee

Karan Bhasin, President of IEEE, Resident assistant

Lucas Vime-Olive, Director of MARS (Masculinity, Allyship, Reflection, and Solidarity); Chief People Officer of Supplies for Dreams

Marissa Walker, Former Treasurer National Society of Black Engineers, Treasurer of Club Softball

Mary Grace Ramsay, President of the Catholic Students Association

Matthew Urban, President ISBE ARCH, President Save A Child’s Heart, Director of Israel Summit at

Mohammad Maqsood

Natalie Sliskovich, Vice President of Membership – Kappa Delta Sorority

Northwestern, Director of MedKit Solutions

Monisha Mundluru, Life Skills Site Leader – NU Benefit for Special Olympics, Former Philanthropy Chair of Ayers Residential College

Nyle Arora, ASG Deputy Chief of Staff

Rahul Shukla, Northwestern Open Data Initiative Executive Board Member

Robert Winter, Tour Guide Program Coordinator, Northwestern Track Club Coach

Rocco Palermo, Mayfest Productions Co-Chair, Campus Kitchens Leadership Team

Rushmin Khazanchi, Kellogg GRC President

Sam Kim, Director of Technical Sustainability

Sarah Reitmeister, VP of Public Relations for Alpha Phi Omega, ASG Senator for NUCR

Shyam Mani

Siddhant Ahuja, Founder of ImproveNU, ASG VP of Student Activities, Project RISHI Director of Public Relations

Sisilia Sinaga, Secretary of IEEE, Logistics Chair of Robotics Club, Vice President of Hobart Res College

Tamar Jacobsohn, Hillel Executive President

Thomas Abers-Lourenco, Former ASG member

Tommy Li, Former Public Relations Lead for Develop + Innovate for Social Change (DISC NU)

Vincent Bass, Fencing Exec, Ayers Exec

Vivica E Lewis, 2020-2021 Co-Chair of Peer Health Exchange

Zach Colton-Max, Executive Producer of Mayfest

Zachary Zuzelo, Co-Director of University Relations for Mayfest, NU Men’s Rugby Captain

— Katherine Conte, 2021 SESP, and Juan Zuniga, 2021 Weinberg

