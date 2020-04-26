Blotter: Motor vehicle theft, graffiti on CTA property

A Wilmette man reported his 1992 Buick station wagon was stolen Thursday, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

The man parked his car and entered a building in the 800 block of Church Street that morning, Henry said. When the man walked back outside, his car was missing. He said he found broken glass where the vehicle had been parked.

EPD assumes the vehicle was hotwired, because the man still has his car keys, according to Henry. The car was blue with wood paneling on the side.

Henry said EPD detectives will review video cameras in the downtown area to investigate the theft. At the moment, EPD has no suspects.

Graffiti on CTA property

An anonymous caller reported graffiti on CTA property Thursday morning, Henry said.

The graffiti, which consisted of blue spray paint markings, was located in the 600 block of Madison Street. Henry said the markings did not seem to depict anything in particular. He said he does not know the size of the graffiti.

EPD has no suspects at this time.

