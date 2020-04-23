Blotter: aggravated battery arrest, criminal damage to a vehicle

The Evanston Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Chicago man on Wednesday night and charged him with two felonies — possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated battery on a police officer — as well as resisting a police officer, a misdemeanor.

A second occupant in the vehicle, a juvenile, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass by motor vehicle.

Officers received a call Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. of a suspicious vehicle “possibly involved in some type of narcotics activity” in the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. Officers responded and approached the vehicle, a gray Ford with two occupants.

After running the license plate, communications informed the officers that the vehicle was reported stolen. As they were handcuffing the driver, he resisted, pulled away, headbutted an officer and took off on foot.

EPD then took him into custody.

Criminal damage to vehicle

An Evanston woman reported her car was damaged in the 1400 block of Oak Avenue, Henry said. According to Henry, the incident occurred between Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. and Wednesday at 6:00 a.m.

The woman parked her car, a 2015 Kia, Tuesday and noticed multiple dents on its passenger side hood the next day.

Henry said EPD has no information on the suspect at this time.

Email: evaherscowitz2023@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @herscowitz

