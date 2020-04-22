Blotter: Two iPhones taken from Xfinity Store, mountain bike stolen

A man stole two iPhones from the Xfinity Store, 1608 Sherman Ave., and ran from the building Tuesday morning.

Earlier that day, when the man entered the store, he told a sales associate he was “just looking” at the merchandise, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. After the sales associate turned to help another customer, alarms went off on all the display phones.

Upon reviewing video footage, store representatives discovered the man had pulled out pliers and cut the wires connecting two iPhone 11s to their display locations. The man proceeded to run from the store, the footage showed. One phone was valued at $1,100, and the other was valued at $1,000, Henry said.

EPD has no suspects for the theft at this time.

Mountain bike stolen

An Evanston man locked his gray Cannondale Mountain Bike in a parking area in the 1800 block of Sherman Avenue, Henry said. When the man walked back to the parking area Tuesday afternoon, both the bike and the lock were missing. The bike was valued at around $600.

Henry said detectives will examine existing video surveillance for more information on the case. EPD has no suspects for the theft at this time.

