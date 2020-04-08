Feinberg students organize to collect personal protective equipment

Jacob Ohara, Video Editor
April 8, 2020

Learn how Feinberg first-year Tricia Rae Pendergrast and her peers at Chicago medical schools are contributing personal protective equipment in the city’s battle against COVID-19. Closed captions available.

Email: jacobohara2022@u.northwestern.edu
Twitter: @JacobHenryOhara

Related stories:
NorthShore University HealthSystem postpones all non-emergency surgeries
Amid calls for housing relief, aldermen say city resources are limited

Comments