Feinberg students organize to collect personal protective equipment

Learn how Feinberg first-year Tricia Rae Pendergrast and her peers at Chicago medical schools are contributing personal protective equipment in the city’s battle against COVID-19. Closed captions available.

Email: jacobohara2022@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @JacobHenryOhara

