NorthShore University HealthSystem postpones all non-emergency surgeries

NorthShore University HealthSystem will delay all non-emergency surgeries and services to focus its resources on emergency situations and the reduction of the spread of COVID-19, the hospital network announced in a Wednesday tweet.

The declaration went into effect for NorthShore’s five facilities across Chicago and its northern suburbs on Wednesday afternoon, and will remain in place until further notice. The hospital did not give a time frame for when the postponement will end due to the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

The hospital announced Monday it is implementing mandatory screening for coronavirus risk factors to reduce the spread of the virus. If a visitor displays signs indicating they may have COVID-19, they will not be permitted to enter the facility.

Northshore is currently treating patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and is distributing tests to some patients. Because supply is limited, the hospital system is prioritizing those with severe symptoms or those who have tested negative for other illnesses, including the flu.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Evanston has at least 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus, five of which were announced Wednesday. Illinois saw an increase of 128 confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the state-wide total to 288 cases across 17 counties.

