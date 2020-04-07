As COVID-19 shutters libraries statewide, EPL shifts to online programming

(Caty Buchaniec/Daily Senior Staffer) Evanston Public Library. EPL closed its physical locations temporarily on March 13, but will continue to provide online and phone-based services through the duration of the closure.

On March 13, Evanston Public Library temporarily closed its doors to the public for at least a month, marking the longest closure in the library’s history.

Acting library director Timothy Longo said EPL shuttered its physical locations as a preventative health measure against COVID-19. Though the buildings aren’t open, the library is still working to serve residents with its existing resources.

Residents can continue to use online platforms such as Hoopla, Kanopy and OverDrive, which allow library card holders to rent eBooks, audio books and movies. Longo said he has seen residents rely more heavily on these platforms since EPL closed three weeks ago.

“It’s our role to still continue to support the Evanston community as best we can,” Longo said. “We’re sad that we can’t open our doors, but we’re trying our best to still bring some sort of normalcy to people’s lives.”

Even before COVID-19 reached Evanston, the library’s impact extended far beyond physical texts, Longo said. Programming can also serve as a place for social connections and will continue through the closure. He said programs such as library-hosted Dungeons & Dragons games and book clubs have shifted to virtual platforms, allowing members to interact with others while following social distancing and health precautions.

Library employees will also continue to provide community and social services. Library social worker Christina Mendez helps residents access community resources and supports other staff members in navigating day-to-day issues.

Mendez said she is continuing her work remotely and is reaching out to residents to check in on their health. She said her role as a social worker is especially essential, as she serves as a support system for community members acutely affected by COVID-19.

“(The calls I’ve gotten) have been mostly about resources, but I hope to see a shift toward emotional support, because I know that there are going to be people who need that,” Mendez said. “I hope that with how welcoming and inviting the library has been so far, and with my position, people feel good enough to be able to call and say, ‘Hey, I’m struggling with this.’”

The library also offers free legal advice sessions and lectures. Aimed at Evanston’s low-income community in particular, these sessions give residents information and connections to find affordable legal aid. Legal literacy librarian Lorena Neal said these services are particularly essential during the pandemic because the residents these resources assist are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Neal said the shift to virtual communications has raised privacy concerns, but EPL is continuing to work through any problems. She said the library staff is striving to allow EPL to function at the highest level possible.

“Our overall goal is to reach out to those for whom this is not a vacation with minor inconveniences,” Neal said. “We need to connect to the people for whom this is a true crisis… and try and resolve or lessen those inequities.”

