City addresses coronavirus cases at Three Crowns Park

Mayor Steve Hagerty and Health and Human Services Director Ike Ogbo addressed concerns about two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in an Evanston senior living facility during a Thursday livestream.

The Chicago Tribune first reported the cases Wednesday at Three Crowns Park. As of Wednesday afternoon, 48 hours after the facility received confirmation that multiple residents had the virus, executive director Phil Hemmer said he had not yet been given any more tests, despite reaching out to the Evanston Health and Human Services Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health, according to the Tribune.

During the livestream, Hagerty and Ogbo spoke about the city’s response to the situation. Hagerty said the city is working to follow the guidelines of the Department of Public Health in relation to testing, which includes an emphasis on symptoms and direct contact with individuals who have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Ogbo said the city is working with medical professionals, including the Illinois Department of Public Health, to try and trace the pattern of exposure within the facility. He said the next step was to begin coordinating testing for individuals who have displayed symptoms.

“What we want to do is identify those who present with symptoms that are indicative of the coronavirus so they can be tested,” Ogbo said. “Once tested, that will give us a picture of whether they have the virus.”

Ogbo said city officials are also working with the facility to isolate possibly exposed residents to reduce the risk of contact with residents who aren’t sick.

According to the city’s website, there are 14 confirmed cases in Evanston as of Thursday night.

