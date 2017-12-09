Durbin, Duckworth endorse Pritzker for governor

J.B. Pritzker launches his campaign in Chicago in April. U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) endorsed Pritzker for governor on Friday.





U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) endorsed J.B. Pritzker for governor at a Friday campaign event in Chicago.

They join other notable political figures who have endorsed Pritzker, including secretary of state Jesse White, state comptroller Susana Mendoza and state treasurer Mike Frerichs. The Illinois AFL-CIO and more than 30 independent unions have also endorsed the businessman, according to a Friday news release from Pritzker’s campaign.

“(Pritzker) has thoughtful and comprehensive policy plans on the issues that matter to Illinoisans,” Durbin said in the release. “He has shown continued support for immigrants and the Dream Act, protecting health care for all, and creating new and good paying jobs in Illinois — all things that will make Illinois stronger.”

Duckworth said in the release that she believes Pritzker (School of Law ’93) will work to create good jobs, give veterans support and opportunities and ensure equal education for children.

Pritzker, who announced his candidacy in April, has centered his campaign on supporting working families, balancing the state budget, promoting equal education, rebuilding Illinois’ social services, investing in community and economic development and protecting health care.

The Democratic primary will occur on March 20, pitting Pritzker against six other candidates, including state Sen. Daniel Biss (D-Evanston).

