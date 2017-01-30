Police Blotter: Evanston man charged with domestic violence





A 25-year-old Evanston woman called police Wednesday after her ex-boyfriend became violent when she asked him to vacate her south Evanston residence.

At about 8:45 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance at the front desk of a building in the 100 block of Custer Avenue, Evanston police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said. The woman said her ex-boyfriend was supposed to move out that morning.

Dugan said the man became violent after the woman asked him to leave, grabbing her cellphone and smashing it on the ground. He then proceeded to throw clothes and dishes, some of which hit the victim. She did not sustain any injuries. The man then exited the building and scratched her vehicle along the passenger side with a key.

At about 6:30 p.m. that day, the 22-year-old Evanston man turned himself into the police and was charged with domestic battery and criminal damage to property. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.

Theft reported at 7-Eleven

Police responded to a theft Saturday morning at 7-Eleven, 817 Davis St.

Employees said a woman entered the store at about 8:30 a.m. and began yelling profanities, Dugan said. They reported she then grabbed a Snickers candy bar and some coffee and left the store without paying, fleeing eastbound on Davis Street.

Police located the 47-year-old Evanston woman about 15 minutes later, but the store declined to press charges. Instead, the store banned her from returning to its location.

