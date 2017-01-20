Northwestern student appointed to Hillel International board of directors





A Northwestern student was appointed to Hillel International’s board of directors, according to a news release published Wednesday.

SESP sophomore Ruthie Charendoff is one of four students from U.S. universities to be appointed to the board this year. They join two other students, Hannah Schlachter from the University of Illinois and Zach Wolff from New York University, who currently serve on the board. This year, the four students were chosen from a pool of 17 applicants nationwide.

Charendoff studies learning sciences and global health and is on the programming and religious life committees at Fiedler Hillel. She also runs Northwestern JFAM, a Jewish student mentorship program matching upperclassmen with first-year students, and works at a Jewish summer camp.

Hillel International provides a network of spaces intended to promote Jewish cultural, spiritual and student life on college campuses in the U.S. and abroad, according to its website. Student board members also work with permanent professional members in advancing Hillel’s mission.

The selection process for the student board members was intended to reflect a diversity in geography, gender and age and was open to rising juniors and seniors. Students were selected to serve on the board of Hillel International to add the perspective of the organization’s principal demographic — students.

