Police Blotter: Pizza delivery man threatened by local man





A pizza delivery man was threatened by three men when he refused to take one of their credit cards without photo identification Wednesday, police said.

Just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 11, three men approached the man to pick up what they said was their pizza on the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue. When asked to present ID to pay for the pizza, none of the men did, so the delivery man refused to give them the food and returned to his vehicle, Evanston police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said.

One of the men came to the window of the vehicle with a large rock in his hand and brought his arm back, threatening to throw it at the delivery man. The delivery man then gave him two pizzas and two bottles of soda.

The man was later arrested and charged with robbery, Dugan said.

Residential parking sticker stolen off vehicle

An Evanston man walked out of his residence on the morning of Jan. 8 in north Evanston to find that his residential parking sticker was no longer on the window of his 2015 Ford.

The sticker appeared to have been removed intentionally and was worth $15, Dugan said.

