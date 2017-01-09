Women’s basketball player Jordan Hankins dies

Jordan Hankins plays in a game last year. Hankins, a sophomore, died on Monday. Daily file photo by Sam Schumacher Daily file photo by Sam Schumacher Jordan Hankins plays in a game last year. Hankins, a sophomore, died on Monday.





Weinberg sophomore Jordan Hankins, a guard on the women’s basketball team, died on Monday afternoon, a University official said.

Interim director of residential life Paul Hubinsky told Foster-Walker Complex residents in an email that there was no foul play suspected in Hankins’ death.

Police were called to Plex just after 3 p.m., Evanston police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said. Hankins was pronounced dead on the scene. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Hankins, whose home is in Indianapolis, was on the pre-med track, according to her Facebook page. She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

“Jordan was a remarkably dynamic young woman,” head coach Joe McKeown said in a statement. “This is a devastating loss for our basketball family. She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously.”

The team’s game against Minnesota on Wednesday has been cancelled, the program announced on its website.

