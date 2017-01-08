Police find heroin, alcohol in car after hit and run





A 69-year-old Chicago resident was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run traffic crash on Saturday morning.

The woman was driving near Davis Street and Ridge Avenue at about 8:10 a.m. when a Bellwood, Illinois, resident rear-ended her car and fled southbound, Evanston police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said.

Officers located the 25-year-old man roughly 15 minutes later pulled over in the 1000 block of Ridge Court while an Evanston resident assisted him in changing one of his vehicle’s tires. The driver was intoxicated when police located him and his car. Officers found an open container of alcohol and 13 grams of heroin in the vehicle, Dugan said.

The man will be charged with traffic offenses, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Dugan said.

