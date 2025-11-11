Continuing recent mutual aid efforts, Evanston Community Cares Fund scores $24,999 city commitment

Just over a week after the Nov. 2 food drive at Evanston Township High School, which saw an outpouring of public support in aid of food-insecure community members, organizer and Art Makers Outpost owner Valerie Kahan announced the creation of the Evanston Community Cares Fund at a City Council meeting Monday.

The new mutual aid initiative aims to address immediate financial shocks, food insecurity risks due to the loss of SNAP benefits, unexpected job loss and other threats faced by families in the community, according to Kahan, one of the fund’s lead community organizers.

“It is the fastest, most dignified and least bureaucratic way to stabilize families and individuals facing sudden crises,” Kahan said of mutual aid.

She pointed to ECCF’s demonstrated capacity and current scale of operation, seen through recent community initiatives such as the ETHS food drive, which supported Evanston community members as well as pantries in Niles and Rogers Park, and the distribution of supplies to Evanston/Skokie School District 65 community members on Sunday.

Kahan also said the fund is organizing a gift card drive aiming to raise $900,000 in grocery assistance for 3,000 families that have been identified by District 65 and District 202 as having “critical needs.”

At the meeting, Kahan asked the city for $25,000 from its emergency funds for the group to launch its capital campaign, which is set to start Thursday.

“We have already confidentially secured commitments from larger donors who are ready and willing to invest in our community stability, and this initial city funding will unlock their support and kick off our ability to help as many people in crisis and our community as possible,” Kahan said.

City Manager Luke Stowe said he could authorize $24,999 from city manager efficiency funds. In response, Mayor Daniel Biss said he is prepared to have a conversation with his family about filling the remaining $1 gap.

“We are in a situation where speed is important, and we appreciate you guys moving fast,” Biss said.

According to Kahan, the fund is supported by faith leaders across the city and staff from District 65 and District 202. Kahan said that everyone involved is a volunteer, with nobody receiving payment other than regular banking charges.

Community nonprofit Evanston Community Foundation will guarantee the “financial integrity and long-term stewardship” of the ECCF, Kahan said, and will serve as the fund’s fiscal agent “to ensure every dollar goes to the mission.”

The initial $25,000 investment will support five organizations — Evanston Latinos, Sanctuary Evanston, Evanston Community Fridges and mutual aid efforts for both school districts.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) thanked Kahan, recalling the overwhelming community response at the ETHS food drive — a stark contrast to the federal immigration enforcement activity the city experienced on Halloween.

“When there’s a disaster, look for the folks that are helping, and that’s what we see in front of us,” Nieuwsma said, referring to a saying by Mr. Rogers. “To me, this is the best of Evanston, the best of our country, the best of humanity.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @yong_yuhuang

Related Stories:

— Evanston families grapple with children’s exposure to federal immigration enforcement

— Residents host food drive amid SNAP reduction, immigration enforcement

— Local Democrats, Trump administration officials clash over Halloween immigration enforcement in Evanston