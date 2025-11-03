Evanston Public Library’s Innovation Station blends culture, crafts at Día de los Muertos event

Families clustered around tables covered in paint and wood frames in Evanston Public Library’s third-floor Innovation Station on Sunday afternoon for an event in which they crafted nichos — miniature shadow boxes traditionally placed on altars during Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

The class invited people of all ages to celebrate life and memory through artmaking and education about cultural traditions tied to the holiday.

Library assistant Daisy Téllez, who leads Spanish language and culture programs at community centers like the Robert Crown Community Center, prepared laser-cut pieces of skulls, flowers and alebrijes — hand-crafted animal spirit figures meant to lead spirits — for participants to decorate.

“It’s very beautiful for the community of (people of color) to have a place where they can celebrate this celebration — especially the Hispanic and Latino community,” Téllez said. “It’s very beautiful to see them in our space, to see that we are here for them.”

Fourth Ward resident Nina Tatarowicz attended with her children to expose them to different cultures and to remember loved ones.

Even though Tatarowicz comes from Polish and German heritage, she said she values learning about different cultural experiences.

“Our community is like a fabric of many different cultural threads woven together,” Tatarowicz said. “I feel like this way, I can connect with others in my community.”

Chicago resident Chris Newton brought his children to teach them how to create nichos as part of immersing in Latino culture.

For Newton, making art with his family was a new experience, and he saw it as a valuable way to support his local community in the face of recent political events.

“I want to uplift the Latino community as much as I can,” he said. “Something small like this is big.”

Sunday’s class marked the first art class dedicated to Día de los Muertos at EPL. However, with the presence of immigration enforcement officers in Chicago and Evanston, Tellez said she found it sad that fear could influence people’s celebrations. But, she said that fear does not stop people from remembering their loved ones.

“It’s hard for people this year to come out, but I know in their houses, they are celebrating this tradition and honoring the people who passed away,” she said. “So no matter what’s going on, I think the celebration is still happening.”

By 3 p.m., families took home their painted nichos — some honoring grandparents, others for pets and friends.

For Téllez and other attendees, the time spent together captured the essence of Día de los Muertos, collectively remembering loved ones through creation and community.

“Adding each (decorative) element gives it so much color and your own personality to it,” Téllez said. “Even if you’re not doing it on the specific day, everyone honors people who passed away in a different way.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Latinos en Evanston North Shore celebrates Day of the Dead at ETHS

— Evanston Pride holds annual Fiesta Hispana celebration

— Latinos en Evanston North Shore hosts annual Día de los Muertos celebration to honor lost loved ones