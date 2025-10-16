Former D65 Superintendent Devon Horton resigns from superintendent role in Georgia

Former Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton resigned as the superintendent of DeKalb County School District in Georgia on Wednesday.
Horton’s resignation comes a week after he was indicted on 17 counts of embezzlement, wire fraud and tax fraud during his time in District 65. Horton served as District 65’s superintendent from June 18, 2020 to June 30, 2023.
The Oct. 8 indictment alleges that Horton received over $90,000 in kickbacks from fraudulent contracts awarded to his friends and used the district’s procurement card for personal purchases.
The DeKalb County Board of Education voted to accept Horton’s resignation — effective Nov. 15 — at a meeting Wednesday.
“Given the recent federal indictment involving Dr. Horton related to his employment in a prior school district, the Board believes this action is in the best interest of the DeKalb County School District,” DeKalb School Board Chair Deirdre Pierce said in a statement from the district. “We recognize the seriousness of the situation and remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining public trust.”
The district also will undergo an audit of its contracts and card statements to “ensure full transparency and accountability,” the statement reads.
In an emergency Oct. 9 meeting, the DeKalb Board of Education placed Horton on paid administrative leave. Shortly after, then-District 65 Board President Sergio Hernandez and Board Vice President Nichole Pinkard announced the indictment. The board named its chief of student services, Norman Sauce III, as acting superintendent at the meeting, a role he will continue holding in light of Horton’s resignation.
Hernandez stepped down as board president on Tuesday after many in the community called for his resignation following the indictment. Board member Patrica S. Anderson was elected the next board president.
Horton’s arraignment is scheduled in Chicago for Oct. 23.
