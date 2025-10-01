Yalinbas: The first Gen Z official is right in our backyard

In conversations about politics, it’s easy to generalize and compare politicians: “Who’s the next AOC?” or “Who’s the next Zohran Mamdani?”

I envy New Yorkers who have leaders who genuinely advocate for their constituents. Finding candidates who fight for us because they are rooted in our community is difficult — that’s why I am excited about Bushra Amiwala (Kellogg ‘25), who is running to represent Illinois’ 9th Congressional district. As someone who has lived in this district for my entire life, I can attest that residents have been asking, “Who’s the next Bushra Amiwala?”

Amiwala became the first Gen Z elected official in the United States seven years ago, while she was still in college — she doesn’t need to be the “next” anyone. She is already Bushra Amiwala, a leader who has carved out her own path from the ground up.

She began her career as a student activist in high school, eventually challenging the establishment by running against a 16-year Democratic incumbent and earning a seat on the Skokie School District Board of Education at the age of 21. She won in a crowded race of seven people.

While others with that level of success might have allowed ambition to distract them from their community, Amiwala focused her career on helping her hometown.

For Northwestern students, her story feels especially close to home. We continually navigate questions of leadership on this campus. This looks like running for ASG Senate, planning cultural nights in Norris, organizing protests on Sheridan and pushing professors to rethink the way classes are taught. Amiwala shows us that leadership doesn’t have to wait until we’ve collected degrees or amassed decades of experience.

Comparisons to Mamdani — the Democratic nominee in the New York City mayoral race known for his bold progressive brand — are an honor for someone like Amiwala. Nevertheless, her work isn’t about replicating someone else’s trajectory — it’s about expanding access to education, demanding transparency in government, ensuring freedom from fascism and encouraging inclusion.

Amiwala has led the efforts on the ground against ICE raids — organizing and educating people on their rights and canvassing local businesses on what to do when ICE comes knocking, long before it was trendy to do so. She has been a shining example for so many first-time and Gen Z candidates around the country who sought inspiration from her first run, which began in Skokie back in March of 2017, as she balanced life as a college student and an elected school board member.

Amiwala shows us that you can lead with empathy and courage without waiting for a title or decades of experience. Being “the first” isn’t about being flawless or living up to comparisons. It’s about courage, the willingness to act even when the tide hasn’t caught up. It means writing the playbook, making the mistakes and being the reason others can follow in your footsteps.

Bushra Amiwala is not the next Zohran Mamdani — though they have an incredible amount in common. She is the first Bushra Amiwala. And as a resident of IL-09, I am excited to claim her as “first” and keep an eye out for who is next.

Nur Yalinbas is a SESP junior. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.