City Council punts 605 Davis proposal to future meeting

City Council stalled a controversial development proposal for 605 Davis St. on Monday after a unanimous vote to table for a future meeting.

The proposal, a 31-story building with 430 units, would be Evanston’s tallest building if approved in its current state. While the current proposal was filed in January, the city also weighed development projects for the same site in 2018 and 2020.

In 2018, developers sought approval for a 33-floor mixed-use building proposal. After 2020 saw another failed proposal, this time for a smaller office building, the planned development’s height may take another hit as Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) said he would like to see the development trim a floor of parking and reduce the building to “20-something” floors.

Ald. Matt Rodgers (8th) initially suggested returning the proposal to the Land Use Commission, which had already reviewed — and not approved — the proposal before it appeared before council.

“If we are making changes to this project, (I would like) that it be referred back to the Land Use Commission so they can fully vet any of the changes that are being proposed — whether that be the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, whether that be any of the site allowances that are being granted — and make sure that we really are on firm legal standing and not trying to just fly by the seat of our pants,” Rodgers said.

However, Rodgers withdrew the motion after deliberation between councilmembers and a response from a representative of Vermilion Development, the project’s developer.

Instead, Nieuwsma moved to table the proposal until the council’s Oct. 27 meeting. Without Ald. Parielle Davis (7th), who left earlier in the meeting, the motion passed 8-0.

Before the meeting, however, councilmembers were far from unanimous agreement.

The 605 Davis development was also discussed at the Planning and Development Committee meeting immediately preceding Monday’s City Council meeting. The committee was evenly divided on the proposal, with Alds. Shawn Iles (3rd), Bobby Burns (5th) and Juan Geracaris (9th) voting in favor and Davis, Rodgers and Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) voting against.

Kelly voiced concern over the “bulk and scale” of the building, as well as potential congestion in the area, concerns that were echoed by some public commenters at the council meeting. She also was critical of the finances of the development.

Under the Affordable Housing Special Assessment Program, in the first three years, the development would receive tax relief for 100% of the difference between the value before affordable units are occupied and the assessed value of the property. The tax relief would taper periodically, and the city would not see full property taxes until 30 years in the future.

Kelly called the development a “burden” and suggested this would only increase costs for residents.

“Let’s embrace our community that’s here now and not shift, not put upward pressure on them even more,” Kelly said.

Other commenters were instead optimistic about the building’s potential to expand affordable housing and draw more activity to the downtown area. In its current state, the proposal would include 86 units covered by the city’s Inclusionary Housing program.

Calling himself a “full-throated supporter” of the building, Iles cited its impacts on the city’s housing supply and tax base.

“I think it’s an appropriate spot for density and mass,” Iles said. “It’s transit-adjacent development. It takes into account our environmental concerns. I mean, we can dither about the details forever, but this project meets the goals that we say we have.”

Discussion of the development is slated to resume at the council’s meeting Oct. 27.

Email: [email protected]

X: @hannahe_webster

