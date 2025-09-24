Reel Thoughts: ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ fails to live up to its titular adjectives

Rom-coms tend to follow a formula. There’s a meet-cute, a budding relationship, some form of conflict and finally, a resolution and a happy ending. Like the rom-coms that came before it, “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” adheres to this system. However, it also strays to accommodate themes of grief and growth.

Directed by Kogonada, the film follows Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) as they travel through impactful life moments after a chance encounter at a wedding.

Throughout the movie, the two relive and reshape regrettable parts of their past, ultimately leading them to put their pessimism behind them and look at life through a more hopeful lens.

I appreciated this intersection of profound life lessons and rom-coms. While rom-coms often have a message, I thought the one in this film was far different by putting a new spin on the classic formula audiences love.

However, “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” also toes the line of being overly cheesy and cringey to the point where it is not enjoyable. For example, when Sarah and David first meet, they give each other nicknames based on the parts of the city they live in. As this was their initial introduction to one another, I found it strange, and the joke just did not land.

I also found the movie to be predictable. About halfway through, it becomes clear to the audience that the rest of the movie will follow the typical rom-com formula. I wish Kogonada had more intricately threaded the undertones of grief and acceptance because it felt like these themes were used as mere plot devices instead of being given the weight they deserved.

Another moment that fell flat was the film’s apparent use of product placement. Twice, we see Sarah and David stop at a rest stop and eat Whoppers, the camera focusing to make sure the audience can see the Burger King logo.

Whenever I see obvious product placement in films, it pulls me out of the environment of suspended reality that cinema creates.

Despite the film’s missteps, the cinematography and soundtrack were its saving graces. The use of bold colors made the film visually appealing and helped keep the audience engaged, even in moments where the storyline was struggling. One of the main symbols in “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” is a door — and every time a door appeared, it would be in a vivid color, contrasting the picturesque backgrounds.

The film’s soundtrack features original songs from Laufey and Mitski, two artists known for their yearning songwriting. Their songs masterfully helped set the tone of scenes throughout the movie, adding a heightened sense of drama and romance to the leading characters’ acting. The accompanying score, composed by Joe Hisaishi, also contributed to the film’s wistful feeling.

While the cinematography and soundtrack made “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” as good as it could be, they could not redeem the film’s flaws. While I enjoyed it as a fun watch, I wish this movie were as big, bold and beautiful as its title led me to believe it would be.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Reel Thoughts: ‘Him’ fumbles what should have been an easy touchdown

— Reel Thoughts: ‘The History of Sound’ strikes a few wrong chords, gets back on key with soundtrack and acting

— Reel Thoughts: Horror film ‘The Long Walk’ draws on gore to keep pace