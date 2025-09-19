Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Biss, Abughazaleh, Amiwala confronted by agents at Broadview ICE protest

Hannah Webster/The Daily Northwestern
Protestors are planning to be at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois tonight from 6 p.m. onward.
Anavi Prakash, Hannah Webster, and Lily Ogburn
September 19, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Last updated Sept. 19 at 1:01 p.m. 

Congressional candidates Mayor Daniel Biss, Kat Abughazaleh and Bushra Amiwala were teargassed at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois on Friday. 

Abughazaleh arrived at the facility at 6 a.m. as part of a “Shut Down the Broadview ICE Facility” protest, according to a post on her Bluesky account. She was thrown to the ground by ICE agents, according to a video on Bluesky at about 7 a.m. 

“They just tear-gassed us,” Abughazaleh wrote in a post. “They tried to run us over in a van holding a peaceful protester. They shot us with pepper balls. They dragged another protester into the facility.”

Protesters are planning to be at the facility tonight from 6 p.m. onward.

A video posted on Biss’ X page shows protesters linking arms as they are teargassed. In the video, Biss said a van drove into the protesters. 

“Federal forces just tear gassed myself and the other peaceful protestors here at the Broadview ICE facility,” the post reads. “This is a terrifying escalation, but we will not back down.”

By around 11:20 a.m., both candidates were no longer at the facility, but a small crowd of about 35 remained. At least four armed agents were visible on the roof.

My body hurts and will probably hurt way more tomorrow. But it’s a lot less pain than what our neighbors are enduring inside the Broadview ICE facility,” Abughazaleh posted on Bluesky around 11:07 a.m.

IMG_1115
Anavi Prakash/The Daily Northwestern
Protesters gather outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois on Friday.

Around 11:25 a.m., a van arrived, and protesters swarmed as another vehicle left the gate. A tire of the van popped as protestors surrounded it.

Protesters chanted “let them go.”

At 11:26 a.m., Amiwala released a statement that she was was also teargassed at the protest.

“I was at the front of the crowd when the chemical agents went off,” the statement read. “My eyes were full of pepper spray. It was hard to breathe, and these agents created chaos. There was no justification for using such violence against peaceful demonstrators. What happened in Broadview today is an affront to our democracy.”

More agents were lined outside of the gated entrance of the facility at 11:27 a.m. as it opened momentarily. 

“You are commanded to immediately disperse. If you do not do so, you may be arrested or subject to other police action,” a loudspeaker announcement alerted protesters around 11:30 a.m.

A group of demonstrators tended to a protester who was sprayed with mace through the closed fence.

At 11:55 a.m., agents began to shoot pepper balls at protesters on the sidewalk in front of the entrance as the gates opened for more vehicles to enter the facility.

Around 12:08 p.m., agents stood in front of the gate and shot more pepper balls. They walked back into the facility parking lot and stood in a line as the gate opened and closed three times.

The Broadview facility has seen demonstrations regularly amid ICE’s Operation Midway Blitz, a federal immigration crackdown targeting undocumented immigrants in the Chicago area.

Both candidates were present at the facility Sept. 12. At the time, Abughazaleh was again thrown to the ground, shown in a video posted to her Bluesky account. 

“Desperate politicians want their 15 minutes of fame, and they’re willing to do it off the backs of our law enforcement. They are putting them at further risk to get on TV, just to get a viral tweet. It’s pretty despicable,” the Department of Homeland Security wrote in a 10:18 a.m. X post, quoting DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. “We will not back down. President Trump and @Sec_Noem will always PROTECT Americans and will step in if sanctuary politicians won’t.” 

Just a week prior, DHS arrested an individual in Evanston, the city said in a statement Sept. 12. Earlier that week, the city announced that federal immigration agents are expected in Evanston in the “coming days.” 

Email: [email protected]

X: @anavi_52

Email: [email protected]

X: @hannahe_webster

Email: [email protected] 

X: @LilyOgburn

Related Stories: 

Department of Homeland Security agents make arrest in Evanston, city says

Evanston community rallies amid federal immigration crackdowns

‘Action over silence’: Pink Poster Club protesters call for ICE to keep out of Evanston

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
A grocery bag, carton of eggs and bag of flour with buildings in the background
Biss vetoes 1% grocery tax, potential council override looms
Two rats on the road.
City shares rat elimination strategies at 8th Ward meeting
Two people stand in front of a green wall with multiple wall hangings, including pictures of 4 Suns after the fire.
4 Suns Plant-Based Kitchen reopens, promotes Evanston wellness
A display case features baked treats with a shelf of different breads behind it
Baked in tradition: Button Bakery offers baked essentials to Main Street community
A woman stands in front of a television with a presentation.
Residents share initial Housing4All advantages, pitfalls at 9th Ward meeting
People sitting around two long tables facing a presentation at the front of the room.
EPL Board discusses separation from city, passes 10% levy recommendation in light of financial uncertainty
More in Latest Stories
Deering Library is now open after being closed during the 2024-25 school year due to renovations.
Northwestern students celebrate long-awaited return of Deering Library
Junior libero Drew Wright prepares to serve in a match against Wisconsin last season.
Volleyball: Northwestern flattened by towering Tommies
Redshirt sophomore Rowan Sullivan finished seventh in his second appearance for the ‘Cats.
Golf: Northwestern teams finish fourth, sixth at Jackson T. Stephens Cup
Two hands shaking, with a heart between them and patterned lines in the background.
Garage startup Vouchd bridges the gap between nonprofits and high school volunteers
Drawing of a ballot box with the ASG logo.
ASG Senate ballot petitions open as election nears
Students can take advantage of discounts at over 250 partnered businesses.
Deals and discounts: The hidden powers of Northwestern’s Wildcard
More in Politics
A hand holding an ICE badge with buildings in the background
Evanston community rallies amid federal immigration crackdowns
EPD officers are required to wear a uniform or vest clearly marked “Evanston Police” while on duty.
Federal immigration agents expected in Evanston in ‘coming days,’ city says
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), along with U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Chicago), wrote the letter.
13 Illinois Congress members send letter calling for suspension of Trump plan to send National Guard to Chicago
A crowd of people look down at a man in a suit signing a piece of paper.
Gov. JB Pritzker signs school mental health screenings into law at D65 School
A man in a navy buttoned shirt stands in front of a blue gradient background.
Evanston resident, ex-Microsoft tech strategist Nick Pyati launches bid for Congress
The U.S. Capital Building
State Rep. Hoan Huynh, 50th Ward Committeeman Bruce Leon jump into race for Schakowsky’s seat