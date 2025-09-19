Biss, Abughazaleh, Amiwala confronted by agents at Broadview ICE protest

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Last updated Sept. 19 at 1:01 p.m.

Congressional candidates Mayor Daniel Biss, Kat Abughazaleh and Bushra Amiwala were teargassed at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois on Friday.

Abughazaleh arrived at the facility at 6 a.m. as part of a “Shut Down the Broadview ICE Facility” protest, according to a post on her Bluesky account. She was thrown to the ground by ICE agents, according to a video on Bluesky at about 7 a.m.

“They just tear-gassed us,” Abughazaleh wrote in a post. “They tried to run us over in a van holding a peaceful protester. They shot us with pepper balls. They dragged another protester into the facility.”

Protesters are planning to be at the facility tonight from 6 p.m. onward.

A video posted on Biss’ X page shows protesters linking arms as they are teargassed. In the video, Biss said a van drove into the protesters.

“Federal forces just tear gassed myself and the other peaceful protestors here at the Broadview ICE facility,” the post reads. “This is a terrifying escalation, but we will not back down.”

By around 11:20 a.m., both candidates were no longer at the facility, but a small crowd of about 35 remained. At least four armed agents were visible on the roof.

“My body hurts and will probably hurt way more tomorrow. But it’s a lot less pain than what our neighbors are enduring inside the Broadview ICE facility,” Abughazaleh posted on Bluesky around 11:07 a.m.

Gallery • 9 Photos Anavi Prakash/The Daily Northwestern Protesters gather outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois on Friday.

Around 11:25 a.m., a van arrived, and protesters swarmed as another vehicle left the gate. A tire of the van popped as protestors surrounded it.

Protesters chanted “let them go.”

At 11:26 a.m., Amiwala released a statement that she was was also teargassed at the protest.

“I was at the front of the crowd when the chemical agents went off,” the statement read. “My eyes were full of pepper spray. It was hard to breathe, and these agents created chaos. There was no justification for using such violence against peaceful demonstrators. What happened in Broadview today is an affront to our democracy.”

More agents were lined outside of the gated entrance of the facility at 11:27 a.m. as it opened momentarily.

“You are commanded to immediately disperse. If you do not do so, you may be arrested or subject to other police action,” a loudspeaker announcement alerted protesters around 11:30 a.m.

A group of demonstrators tended to a protester who was sprayed with mace through the closed fence.

At 11:55 a.m., agents began to shoot pepper balls at protesters on the sidewalk in front of the entrance as the gates opened for more vehicles to enter the facility.

Around 12:08 p.m., agents stood in front of the gate and shot more pepper balls. They walked back into the facility parking lot and stood in a line as the gate opened and closed three times.

The Broadview facility has seen demonstrations regularly amid ICE’s Operation Midway Blitz, a federal immigration crackdown targeting undocumented immigrants in the Chicago area.

Both candidates were present at the facility Sept. 12. At the time, Abughazaleh was again thrown to the ground, shown in a video posted to her Bluesky account.

“Desperate politicians want their 15 minutes of fame, and they’re willing to do it off the backs of our law enforcement. They are putting them at further risk to get on TV, just to get a viral tweet. It’s pretty despicable,” the Department of Homeland Security wrote in a 10:18 a.m. X post, quoting DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. “We will not back down. President Trump and @Sec_Noem will always PROTECT Americans and will step in if sanctuary politicians won’t.”

Just a week prior, DHS arrested an individual in Evanston, the city said in a statement Sept. 12. Earlier that week, the city announced that federal immigration agents are expected in Evanston in the “coming days.”

