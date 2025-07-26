Orientation Issue Crossword – Solutions

ACROSS

9. Clouds of space dust, visible from Dearborn Observatory

10. BigXthaPlug claims he is this

11. Player of the highest-pitched instrument in a string orchestra

12. Panel a roofer might step on

13. What an X-Ray doctor specializes in

15. Cupid’s projectile

17. State bordering Illinois

21. O’Hare, or Midway

22. There are 100 of these in a football field, excluding endzones

23. Month of NU move-in

25. Type of hickory nut, or pie

26. You’re reading one

29. Type of shot common in interviews

30. In football, can either be offensive or defensive

DOWN

1. What NU is

2. Male friend you call in a time of need

3. Last, in Spanish

4. ____-____ chicken, found at restaurants like Nando’s

5. Layout of the Midwest, generally

6. There’s plenty of this, outdoors

7. Island off Florida’s coast and popular spring break vacation spot

8. The Sun is one

14. Opposite of ‘nay’

16. Chicago’s Navy Pier is a type of ____

18. On a movie set, the one who calls the shots

19. Ballot you can request from your dorm

20. May play before your videos

24. Inflate or swell

25. Bus that connects Evanston to O’Hare

26. Daytime rests

27. Type of cat Willie is

28. Class of fruit that apples and pears belong to