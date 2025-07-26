Orientation Issue Crossword – Solutions

ACROSS
9. Clouds of space dust, visible from Dearborn Observatory
10. BigXthaPlug claims he is this
11. Player of the highest-pitched instrument in a string orchestra
12. Panel a roofer might step on
13. What an X-Ray doctor specializes in
15. Cupid’s projectile
17. State bordering Illinois
21. O’Hare, or Midway
22. There are 100 of these in a football field, excluding endzones
23. Month of NU move-in
25. Type of hickory nut, or pie
26. You’re reading one
29. Type of shot common in interviews
30. In football, can either be offensive or defensive
DOWN
1. What NU is
2. Male friend you call in a time of need
3. Last, in Spanish
4. ____-____ chicken, found at restaurants like Nando’s
5. Layout of the Midwest, generally
6. There’s plenty of this, outdoors
7. Island off Florida’s coast and popular spring break vacation spot
8. The Sun is one
14. Opposite of ‘nay’
16. Chicago’s Navy Pier is a type of ____
18. On a movie set, the one who calls the shots
19. Ballot you can request from your dorm
20. May play before your videos
24. Inflate or swell
25. Bus that connects Evanston to O’Hare
26. Daytime rests
27. Type of cat Willie is
28. Class of fruit that apples and pears belong to