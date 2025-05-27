Categories:

The Daily Summer Style Guide 2025: A moodboard of this year’s fashion inspiration

Emily Lichty, Arts and Entertainment Editor
May 27, 2025
A group of drawn figures in front of text.
This year The Daily debuted its first summer style guide.
Illustration by Cayla Labgold-Carroll

Fashion is at the forefront of self-expression and creativity on college campuses. It is an art form that students use to define their personal identities – not only through clothes, but also through shoes, haircuts and tattoos. 

After a long winter, there is no better time than the end of Spring Quarter to appreciate the rejuvenation of style on campus and in the Evanston community. While The Daily Northwestern has highlighted our community’s voices in fashion before, this year, we decided to dedicate a special issue solely to this creative genre, centered on the upcoming summer months.  

Throughout Spring Quarter, The Daily’s assistant A&E editors, reporters and I have worked together to create The Daily Summer Style Guide. This special issue of The Daily features prominent alums in the industry, highlights students’ favorite summer trends and compiles recommendations for dressing for summer internships. Beyond just clothes, this issue, brought to life by vivid illustrations, also focuses on how students express themselves through their hair and tattoos.

I hope that this special issue provides a unique reflection on art through style in the Northwestern and Evanston communities and brings the fashion of this current moment to life. 

Click here to view the stories from The Daily Summer Style Guide. 

Best,

Emily Lichty, Arts and Entertainment Editor

Email: [email protected]

X: @emilymlichty

Related Stories

How to dress for success: Students share summer job fashion advice

Chicago’s summer events weave fashion into every scene

Sports, science and sun: Evanston releases youth summer camp offerings

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Black outlines of tattoo designs in front of a colorful background
Students express individuality through tattoos, discuss workplace stigma
Angella Ma stands smiling and facing the camera in front of the main stage at Dillo Day.
Students take advantage of on-campus trims as summer approaches
Illustration of four people with flowers as faces.
Bandanas, jorts and ‘dolce vita glam’: What’s trending at NU for summer fashion
In “Wear Whatever the F You Want,” stylists Clinton Kelly and Stacy London help clients dress the way they’ve always wanted.
Reel Thoughts: In ‘Wear Whatever the F You Want,’ Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are more caring
Sewing skills can be used in many different contexts.
6 local summer camps for kids interested in fashion
A blue purse and pink sunglasses in front of a yellow background.
Chicago’s summer events weave fashion into every scene
More in Latest Stories
Winiarsky: Sarah, Yaron and the slippery slope of rhetoric
Winiarsky: Sarah, Yaron and the slippery slope of rhetoric
The Daily Northwestern won an ACP Online Pacemaker.
The Daily Northwestern wins Associated Collegiate Press Online Pacemaker, other awards this year
Editorial: The Daily’s new opinion policy
Editorial: The Daily’s new opinion policy
A woman speaks into a microphone at a dais.
Devoid of debate, sleepy City Council meeting yields contract shifts, labor regulations
Ducks Dan and Dave: Extenuating Circumstances
Ducks Dan and Dave: Extenuating Circumstances
Communal Shower Thoughts: Give us froyo
Communal Shower Thoughts: Give us froyo