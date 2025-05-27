The Daily Summer Style Guide 2025: A moodboard of this year’s fashion inspiration

Fashion is at the forefront of self-expression and creativity on college campuses. It is an art form that students use to define their personal identities – not only through clothes, but also through shoes, haircuts and tattoos.

After a long winter, there is no better time than the end of Spring Quarter to appreciate the rejuvenation of style on campus and in the Evanston community. While The Daily Northwestern has highlighted our community’s voices in fashion before, this year, we decided to dedicate a special issue solely to this creative genre, centered on the upcoming summer months.

Throughout Spring Quarter, The Daily’s assistant A&E editors, reporters and I have worked together to create The Daily Summer Style Guide. This special issue of The Daily features prominent alums in the industry, highlights students’ favorite summer trends and compiles recommendations for dressing for summer internships. Beyond just clothes, this issue, brought to life by vivid illustrations, also focuses on how students express themselves through their hair and tattoos.

I hope that this special issue provides a unique reflection on art through style in the Northwestern and Evanston communities and brings the fashion of this current moment to life.

Click here to view the stories from The Daily Summer Style Guide.

