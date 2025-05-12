Northwestern Dance Program classes offer approachable entry-level introduction to dance

For students hoping to explore dance for the first time, Northwestern offers a few outlets. While some may try one-off classes put on by student dance groups, others may opt for the choice in which they can learn new moves and earn credit: dance classes.

Housed in the Department of Theatre, Northwestern’s Dance Program offers a couple beginner-level dance classes every quarter. Teaching dance technique and movement styles, these courses are each worth 0.34 units.

Communication Prof. Alyssa Motter said there are three types of courses offered in the Dance Program: critical studies classes, creative practice classes and practice classes.

Critical studies courses examine the historical, cultural and philosophical aspects of dance. Creative practice classes focus on the making of choreography and improvisation.

Practice classes center around technique and physical movement, and the 100-level courses are usually the dance courses entry-level dancers take. These classes offer an accessible entry point into the dance sphere, as no prior experience is required.

“I do expect students to come with a sense of responsibility towards the shared practice of learning together and studying,” Communication Prof. Thomas DeFrantz said. “In terms of technique or practical ability, of course not. That’s up to them. The class is level one, so it means that we’re starting from the ground base and seeing where we can go.”

Despite these courses being beginner-level, students with a wide range of dance experience take them. Motter said in 100-level dance classes, there is a need for instructors to be “responsive” in what their courses offer, giving “layered entry points” for both new and experienced movers.

She said she tries to adjust the course to match the needs of the group she’s teaching so that all dancers are learning or practicing something new.

“I find that the ratio of people who have had experience versus haven’t had experience sometimes enriches the learning environment and creates multiple pathways for engaging within the class,” Motter said.

The Dance Program’s 100-level practice classes are generally offered in modern/contemporary, improvisation, African diaspora styles (including tap), ballet, music theatre dance, jazz and more.

In addition to these various genres of dance, the styles that are taught are enriched and differentiated by the professors teaching the courses.

“There’s a swath of different styles and forms that students can choose from,” Motter said. “The content of each course draws on the unique movement history and training lineage of the professor or instructor teaching it.”

Some dance professors incorporate readings or discussions into practice classes, introducing base-level dance theory to students. Examples of these assignments include an essay to understand students’ dance background or historical readings relevant to steps learned in class.

Motter said these assignments can help students think about dance critically, seeing the art form as a communicative tool.

“Dance offers a way to think about moving in time with memories, with intellect, with desire, with information, with practical technique,” DeFrantz said.

Communication junior Lily Ramras began taking dance classes at NU to enrich her musical theatre skills and keep up her dance abilities. She now takes one dance course every quarter and said they are the classes she has the most fun in.

In Dance 150 Modern/Contemporary I, Improvisation with Motter, Ramras is learning how to use movement to convey something on the spot.

Ramras said it is exciting to take 100-level dance classes because of the diversity of her fellow classmates, who come from a host of different majors.

“I feel like whenever I’m talking to my older senior friends who have space in their schedules, I’m always able to convince them to take a 100-level dance class,” Ramras said. “They’re so much fun because you can come in at any level. Everyone knows how to move your body. If you know how to get from point A to point B, you can probably dance.”

Besides taking 100-level classes, Motter said she encourages interested students to try dance through other outlets in the Dance Program.

The program occasionally hosts Friday Forums, which are extracurricular movement workshops with renowned dancers and choreographers. Students can also audition for DanceWorks, the Dance Program’s annual concert in March that Motter said auditions in November. Both of these opportunities are open to the broader campus community.

Nevertheless, 100-level dance classes serve as an approachable introduction to dance and movement studies — as well as a much-needed break, Motter said.

“Many students have expressed that the 100-level dance classes offer a welcome space to reconnect to their bodies, to slow down the sometimes frantic pace of university life … and provide an opportunity to do something outside of their direct course of study,” Motter said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @mayaw0ng

Related Stories:

— Over 20 years later, TONIK Tap grooves through generations

— Reflections Repertory Company brings intensive ballet training to NU dance scene

— ‘Danceworks 2025’ presents cohesive narrative with ‘signal::transfer’