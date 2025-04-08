Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Students for Justice in Palestine demonstrates at The Arch to support Palestine, dining workers, student activists

Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern
Monday’s protest at The Arch followed the Trump administration’s efforts to revoke international students’ visas across the country for demonstrating their support for Palestine.
April 8, 2025

Students for Justice in Palestine held a demonstration at The Arch on Monday to criticize Northwestern’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, show solidarity with NU’s dining workers and protest the federal government’s retaliation against student protesters.

About 20 demonstrators listened to three speakers’ statements, criticizing NU for “aiding and abetting genocide abroad.” The speakers encouraged the University to pressure Compass Group to sign a contract with dining workers and raised awareness for repercussions aimed at student demonstrators across the country.

Demonstrators also repeated chants and distributed informative packets and flyers about protest safety — including guidance on staying anonymous and how to respond if approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

The protest follows the Trump administration’s efforts to revoke international students’ visas across the country for demonstrating their support for Palestine.

A demonstrator, who requested to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, read a statement calling for the University to end its “cowardice” related to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

A demonstrator holds a cardboard sign reading “Divest from death.”
Some demonstrators carried signs while they chanted in a circle in front of The Arch. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)

Students also voiced their support for NU dining workers at the protest, who recently paused their strike for higher wages and pensions.

Another participant at the demonstration, who requested to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, read a statement from Students Organizing for Labor Rights calling for the University to pressure Compass Group to sign a new contract with workers.

“The Northwestern student community stands not only with struggles abroad but struggles on our campus as well,” the participant read from a statement at the demonstration.

Students were not the only ones advocating for NU to change its stances on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Evanston resident Clif Brown stands in front of The Arch with a sign and Palestinian flag roughly two times each week. He arrived on campus to do so again today toward the end of SJP’s demonstration.

Brown said he did not know there was a protest until he arrived. However, he said, he understands where students are coming from and the unique issues they face.

“I sympathize with them, because they can’t use their freedom of speech like I can because they’re students (and) the administration can come after them,” Brown said.

Participants ended Monday’s demonstration with a statement criticizing ICE’s detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student at Columbia University who voiced support for Palestine.

“You may not be a student activist, but the growing fascist movement will not discriminate,” a participant read from the third statement at the demonstration.

Marissa Fernandez contributed reporting.

Email: [email protected]

Blusky: @aknewsom.bsky.social

Related Stories:

Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, advocates hold panel on intersectionality in activism

Students protest at The Rock, demand transparency after Prof. Steven Thrasher’s classes canceled

Pro-Palestine faculty protesters receive ‘unclear’ disciplinary outcomes for roles at encampment

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Girl dancing and having fun with her friends
Northwestern’s Dance Marathon raises nearly $200,000 for beneficiaries
A group of student poets and guest speakers pose together on stage in front of the projected slide that reads “Speak On It with Black Poetry Society” at the McCormick Auditorium after the event.
Black Poetry Society’s ‘Speak On It’ showcases power of Black poetry and solidarity at Northwestern
SESP Prof. Quinn Mulroy and Heather McCambly (SESP Doctorate ‘21) coined the term “(e)quality politics” to describe the perceived dichotomy between diversity and educational quality.
SESP professor and alum chronicle modern history of anti-DEI education policy
A University spokesperson told The Daily that the University has taken measures to not “over-enroll any of our PhD programs while maintaining full class sizes.”
McCormick latest to defer enrollment for some prospective graduate students
Two speakers sit at a table in front of a computer displaying a presentation slide.
JVP hosts antisemitism workshop in response to NU anti-bias training
An image of University Library’s Deering Tower
Main Library: Brutal or Brilliant?
More in Events
Faculty members discussed the implications of Trump’s executive orders on the legal system and profession.
NU Pritzker Faculty discuss the impact of President Trump’s executive orders on the legal system
Former Evanston Ald. Cicely Fleming (9th) emphasized the importance of voting, especially in local elections.
NU Votes hosts election-day speaker to educate on local government
The dining workers plan to continue to strike each day from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until UNITE HERE Local 1 negotiates a new contract with Compass Group, including increased wages and pension benefits.
SOLR, Chicago labor leaders join striking dining workers to demand new contract
Medill Prof. Ava Thompson Greenwell introduced her documentary, “Hearing Silences,” to an audience of friends, family, students, faculty and donors.
“Hearing Silences” documentary premiere highlights history of NU Black women faculty
The screening of the “WE ARE U” documentary took place in Lutkin Hall Tuesday evening.
‘WE ARE U’ documentary highlights Ukrainian teenagers’ resilience during the Russia-Ukraine War
“October 8” will be in theatres March 14.
‘October 8’: Medill alum’s new documentary sheds light on rising antisemitism in universities since Israel-Hamas war
More in Latest Stories
Freshman Erica Jessel approaches her opponent at the net for a handshake. Jessel paired up with senior Kiley Rabjohns at the No. 3 spot for the first time this season and won 6-2.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern snaps three-match losing streak with 4-0 sweep against Penn State
Horton said Dvořák’s The Wild Dove and Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances both had themes of death.
Chicago Symphony Orchestra College Night brings classical music to students
A man cuts a ribbon with large scissors in front of a group of people.
City dedicates newly-operational Lorraine H. Morton City Hall
The Ratliffe family played a key role in the secrets and drama occurring at Thailand’s White Lotus resort.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 masterfully blends Buddhist ideology with tragedy
A player celebrates on a base after a hit.
Captured: Northwestern softball takes series from Illinois, pitching shines
In April, there will be a wide variety of local events for Evanston residents to attend.
Springing into April: A map of local events happening in Evanston this month