Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Evanston Art Center showcases student talent in biennial exhibition

Courtesy of Erica McKeehen
The Evanston Art Center Biennial runs through Feb. 9 and features 91 art pieces.
Gabe Hawkins, Assistant Photo Editor
January 21, 2025

The Evanston Art Center premiered the 2025 installment of its Evanston Art Center Studio Biennial Exhibition on Jan. 18, displaying the works of selected students ranging in age from the youth to the retired.  

According to Emma Rose Gudewicz, director of development and exhibitions at EAC, the exhibition features a diverse plethora of work including jewelry, oil paintings, printmaking, pottery, pastel and figure sculpture. The exhibit features the work of adults who take classes at the center as well as work from students in the organization’s Youth Fine Arts program. 

Gudewicz said that EAC invites people from all walks of life to enjoy art.

“It is just a place that is so accepting and dedicated to art that it makes you never want to leave,” Gudewicz said. 

The exhibition presents an opportunity for EAC students to have their work featured in a gallery setting. For many of these students, the Biennial is their first time formally exhibiting their work.

Kathleen Cool, an arts educator and freelance potter of nine years, is presenting an alternative pottery piece at the gallery for the first time, marking a new step in her artistic journey.

“I was not confident enough to participate before, but I am confident now,” she said. 

For the exhibition, Cool produced a bisque-fired avant-garde piece utilizing horse hair from a Raku kiln, a Japanese form of pottery. 

After bisque-firing the piece, Cool brought it home and fired it in a homemade kiln, she said. 

Cool teaches a Raku class to potters of all skill levels, including one in Chicago, which will begin later this month. Her students range in age from 20 to 60, she said.

Longtime Evanston resident David Moskow is also premiering his work at the gallery after a long history with the organization. He recalled frequenting EAC’s old headquarters on the Evanston lakefront as a child. 

A student of the center for nearly ten years, Moskow is presenting a print drawing of a mouse emerging from an analog clock called “Hickory Dickory” in the exhibition. In his spare time, he runs a self-titled business called MoskowFineArts. 

For Moskow, the reward lies in the patron’s reception.

“I hope they enjoy my print as much as I enjoyed making it,” Moskow said.

While many EAC students have non-art-related occupations, for Art History Prof. S. Hollis Clayson, work at the center intersects with her professional life. Clayson is an emerita professor at NU and also holds the title of the Bergen Evans Professor Emerita in the Humanities. At the exhibit, she presents an etched recreation of the steel sculpture room at Dia Beacon, a museum in Beacon, New York. 

Clayson’s love for printmaking was born over a decade ago, after she was commissioned by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., to write an article accompanying a piece of prints. 

“ I was working on prints, and I didn’t know what I was talking about,” Clayson said. “So I thought I’d better find out.”

The exhibit is on display at the Evanston Art Center until Feb. 9. 

According to Gudewicz, the center allows student artists to thrive at the intersection of presentation and learning. 

“It really is centered around [students] and what they’re learning,” Gudewicz said. “It’s so great to see this little community really thrive.” 

Email: [email protected]

X: @gabe19violin

Related Stories:

Local artists sell hand-crafted creations at annual Winter Arts and Craft Expo

 

Woven Rhythms exhibit explores intersection between weaving and music, redefines weaving beyond a physical art medium

 

Central Street: An artistic neighborhood’s canvas

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
2 artist’s books layout on a white table.
Evanston Art Center exhibits works from the 10th International Artists Book Triennial Vilnius 2024
Two cutout images of a blond woman, one of her holding a microphone while wearing a fuzzy purple vest and one of her holding a microphone while wearing a sequined leotard, superimposed on a piece of notebook paper and a cutout image of Deering Library.
Taylor Swift attracts students to literature class, but the art of poetry retains them
Two circular wooden steamers with xiao long bao and egg, shrimp and chive dumplings.
Open Tab: Lao Tian Dumpling House brings authentic, bold flavors to Evanston’s Chinese takeout scene
The main characters of “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” stand in front of a sci-fi pirate port.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ features unique premise but lacks exhilaration
A gray film reel is half unrolled against a gray background.
NU student filmmakers call ‘Action’ on a how-to for crafting short films
SZA as an alien stands against a purple and green ombre background in front of the word "LANA."
Liner Notes: SZA explores turbulent journey toward personal growth through ‘LANA’
More in Latest Stories
Braving the cold, a skater slides gracefully across the ice at the Arrington Lagoon in Dawes Park.
Skaters hit the rink at Arrington Lagoon in frigid Evanston
President Trump took the oath of office on Monday, being sworn in for his second term.
Northwestern community reacts to President Donald Trump’s inauguration
Sultan captures the April 2024 solar eclipse.
Northwestern grad student Imran Sultan wins international photography competition — again
Hernandez Gonzalez: Immigrants are not enemies, they are the heart of America
Hernandez Gonzalez: Immigrants are not enemies, they are the heart of America
Keefe: Consolidation will not solve Chicagoland’s transit woes
Keefe: Consolidation will not solve Chicagoland’s transit woes
Digital Diaries: Students react to coinciding of Inauguration and MLK Day
Digital Diaries: Students react to coinciding of Inauguration and MLK Day
More in Visual Arts
A person observes Bighorn’s “Untitled 1.”
Dittmar Gallery showcases Powwow regalia inspired exhibit ‘Regal Adornment’
Shoppers browse the aisles of the art show, observing and discussing the art on display.
Local artists sell hand-crafted creations at annual Winter Arts and Craft Expo
Woven fabric and TVs
Woven Rhythms exhibit explores intersection between weaving and music, redefines weaving beyond a physical art medium
Various wooden pallets stacked together on cinder blocks and covered in rope, tarps, blankets, construction lighting and sat/stood on by various people.
‘I came here to weep’ uses interactive elements and experimentation to examine colonialism in Puerto Rico
Emmanuel “Manny” Jesus Cabrera preparing his latest collection “Indómito” for his brand Gente Fina during Chicago Fashion Week.
Fashion designer Emmanuel Jesus Cabrera highlights Chicago’s ‘Gente Fina’ through fashion
Interactive art piece centered around books
Evanston Art Center hosts ‘Dialogue Chicago: Out Loud’ exhibit, collaborates with 33 artists