‘Shucked’ musical commits to ear-resistible and a-maize-ing absurdity

As told by “Shucked” — the eccentric and corn-obsessed Broadway musical that opened at Chicago’s CIBC Theatre on Tuesday — corn reigns supreme as God’s greatest invention.

The curtain rises as two storytellers, played by Maya Lagerstam and Tyler Joseph Ellis, recall the origin of corn. The number, aptly titled “Corn,” somehow elicits audience excitement about the crop through its high-caliber vocals and choreography.

The premise of “Shucked” is nothing short of absurd. Set in the fictional Cobb County, a locale where pride and joy lie in its fecund crops of corn, the story offers a glimpse into small-town life.

When a dry spell decimates Cobb County’s corn supply, no amount of corn-inspired dad jokes can save its impending doom as a town that once lived in “perfect hominy” is thrown into flux. Therein lies a show that features an exhaustive assortment of corn-related puns, pithy one-liners and enough high-energy musical numbers for the ages.

A show almost entirely grounded on corn should certainly elicit skepticism. Nonetheless, “Shucked” is endearing enough to make it work.

The story follows Maizy (Danielle Wade), a young woman desperate to escape Cobb County and find a cure for corn-related plights. In her obstinate pursuit of a remedy, she ventures to Tampa, leaving behind her doting fiancé Beau (Jake Odmark).

In Tampa, she enlists the help of Gordy (Quinn VanAntwerp), a foot doctor whom she believes holds the cure to Cobb’s corn crisis. Unbeknownst to her, Gordy is a grifting con artist staring down towering debt. Desperate to relieve his financial troubles, Gordy masquerades as an infatuated lover and follows Maizy back to Cobb County. When Gordy arrives in Cobb County, he falls in love with Maizy’s cousin, the ever-assertive Lulu (Miki Abraham), while Maizy and Beau rekindle their own romance.

Dynamic performances by the show’s ensemble cast complement its bizarre premise, ultimately making “‘Shucked”’ an entertaining night at the theatre. Standout vocals and a larger-than-life stage presence make Abraham’s performance Tony-worthy, while Lagerstam’s impressive range (in both vocals and character work) should elicit high praise.

“Shucked” is the kind of musical that should not be as heartwarming and entertaining as it ultimately becomes. It luxuriates in corniness (pun very much intended), and features characters that are so cartoonish in their mannerisms that they seem fresh out of a Disney movie. With the exception of “Independently Owned,” Lulu’s power ballad, the songs are forgettable and relatively colorless. Moreover, the puns in “Shucked” are milked to the absolute extreme and are just as overdone as they are well-crafted.

However, “Shucked” commits doggedly to the bit, even as it binges on cringe. The musical’s charm lies in its unabashed ability to embrace the absurd.

“Shucked” runs through Jan. 19, and just like corn, audience members are sure to be all ears for this delightfully absurd show.

