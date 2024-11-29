Photo Gallery: First structural steel beams erected at new Ryan Field

Two weeks ago, Northwestern and the Ryan family unveiled sparkling renderings of a renovated football stadium at the University through the $850 million new Ryan Field project.

The first tangible piece of that project –– a structural steel beam –– was ceremoniously erected Wednesday. Pat and Shirley Ryan, the largest benefactors in University history, were on hand to celebrate the occasion with members of the Ryan family, whose name will be on the stadium. NU President Michael Schill and Athletic Director Mark Jackson also watched the beam rise before signing their names on the new addition to University history.

The venue is expected to open in 2026. In a news release, the University and the Ryan Family said the new facility is expected to have a $1.3 billion impact on the Chicago Area — and a $659 million impact on Evanston. In addition to hosting NU football, the venue is also slated to host youth sporting events, community events, holiday festivals, student activities and concerts.

“This stadium is not just a world-class football stadium; it’s for our students, and student-athletes, our fans, our alumni, and the Northwestern and Evanston communities,” Pat Ryan Jr. said in a press release last week. “We’re committed to creating spaces that embody the best of what the modern fan experience can be, while building a legacy of economic empowerment and cultural benefits for our community.”

The Wildcats are slated to host South Dakota State on Sept. 12, 2026, in the first-ever game in the new Ryan Field.

Gallery • 9 Photos Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern Members of the Ryan family, University President Michael Schill and Athletic Director Mark Jackson pose for a picture ahead of the beam lift. The venue is expected to cost around $850 million.

Email: [email protected]

X: @HenryFrieman

Related Stories:

— Northwestern unveils $850 million Ryan Field plans

— $133 million in Ryan Field contract awards given to minority- and women-owned businesses so far

— Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site