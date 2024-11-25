Professors of color devote time outside the classroom to mentoring students

When Medill Prof. Ava Thompson Greenwell recalled her time as an undergraduate at Northwestern more than 40 years ago, she said she struggled to think of any professors of color who taught during those four years. The only one she remembered was a guest speaker.

“It was a culture shock,” Greenwell said. “It’s like, OK, nobody else here who is teaching a class that I am taking looks like me. Students of color, particularly Black students on campus, really had to rely on each other a lot more because there was a void of faculty.”

When Greenwell returned to teach at NU in 1993, she said the situation hadn’t changed much. As a Black professor, she was still a rarity among the faculty.

Greenwell said her experiences as a Black student motivated her to make a difference for students of color. She has intentionally sought mentoring opportunities through various on-campus programs with substantial numbers of students of color: the Posse Scholars Program, the Bridge Program and the National Association of Black Journalists.

The continuous efforts paid off, Greenwell said. The guidance she offered often extended beyond these programs, developing into long-term mentorships that supported students of color in their academic and professional careers.

Greenwell started mentoring Medill junior Jessica Watts through NABJ. Watts took Greenwell’s reporting and news writing class as a freshman.

Having learned about Greenwell’s career in TV news, Watts, who saw her future in the same industry, said she was eager to build a relationship with the professor. The opportunity came when Watts became the mentorship chair in NABJ during her sophomore year. Greenwell appointed Watts to that position after she wrote about wanting more career-driven events for students in her application.

Through her work with NABJ, Watts received valuable connections that Greenwell facilitated — introducing her to colleagues, former students and others in the industry. Watts said the network helped her secure internships and prepare for her future.

“She bridged that gap between being a student and being a professional,” Watts said.

Beyond career mentorship, Watts and Greenwell also shared personal moments. Watts said there were times when they talked about good Jamaican restaurants in Chicago, enjoyed the tacos made by Watts’ father and watched a Bears game together.

“I know if I have a journalism question, she is going to be the first person I ask,” Watts said. “Or if I just have a personal question, same thing.”

For many students, seeking out professors as mentors who share a similar background provides a sense of security and understanding.

Weinberg junior André Victor Avellar said he felt lucky to meet his mentor, Weinberg Prof. Marcelo Vinces, in his freshman seminar class. Coming from a Brazilian first-generation, low-income background, Avellar said he struggled to adapt to life in the U.S., both socially and academically.

Vinces, also from South America, helped guide Avellar through his transition, offering advice ranging from improving papers to navigating off-campus programs and managing stress. Avellar said his mentorship with Vince was deeply influenced by their shared cultural background, which he added made him feel more embraced.

For faculty-in-residence like Greenwell, meeting with mentees in residence halls or sharing meals in dining commons are easy ways to sustain mentorships.

However, for professors who live off campus, like Medill Prof. Mei-Ling Hopgood, maintaining close, dynamic mentorships can be demanding, she said. Apart from mentoring through organizations like the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and Asian American Student Journalists, Hopgood’s coaching is often limited to addressing professional concerns from students in her class.

“I like to take time to coach. I mean, that’s in class,” Hopgood said. “We all don’t have so much time. I’m running around doing the teaching conferences, and then I need to get home to my kids. It’s harder to fit in a lot of extra stuff.”

The limited number of professors of color on campus can also impact students’ ability to form long-term mentorships. Former Daily staffer Russell Leung (Medill ‘24), Hopgood’s former student, said as one of the few woman-of-color professors in Medill, she was overburdened with almost every diversity, equity and inclusion initiative. As a result, Leung said he focused his inquiries to Hopgood on academics and career-related issues.

Sociology Prof. Mary Pattillo said fostering more mentorship engagement depends on students to initiate connections, as most professors are eager to get to know them.

On the other hand, Hopgood said it is a shared responsibility between professors of color and the faculty as a whole.

“We need a more diverse faculty accessible to students,” Hopgood said. “But it shouldn’t just be the professors of color or professors of certain identities. It’s not just their job to mentor our student body. The job has to be everyone’s as well.”

