The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Women’s Tennis: Northwestern competes at Michigan State, TCU as fall season winds down

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Senior Sydney Pratt in a match last season. Pratt logged a 2-1 singles record in East Lansing this weekend.
Charlie Spungin, Data Visualizations Editor
November 5, 2024

Northwestern’s fall season is nearing its end as the majority of the Wildcats have played their final points in the year 2024.

Similar to its prior weekend’s distribution, NU split its squad as four players traveled to East Lansing, Michigan, while the remaining six went to Fort Worth, Texas.

Senior Sydney Pratt, junior Jennifer Riester and sophomores Autumn Rabjohns and Katya Shepherd Johnson participated in the Spartan Invite hosted by Michigan State.

Pratt, who played largely as the ’Cats’ No. 4 singles player last season, won her opening two singles matches with scores of 6-3, 6-2 and 7-5, 6-2 scorelines. However, she lost her final singles match to Ohio State’s Nao Nishino, a conference foe.

In her first match of the weekend, Rabjohns lost in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. She bounced back during the remainder of the weekend. With dominant 6-1, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-3 wins, she finished the weekend on a high note and with a winning record.

Pratt and Rabjohns lost their lone doubles match 7-5.

Shepherd Johnson fell in her first match but won her second match 6-1, 6-4 while Riester went 0-2 in singles. The two played one match together and had a dominant 6-2 win.

In Texas, graduate student Britany Lau and freshman Mika Dagan Fruchtman played their final doubles matches before being the only NU players to participate in the coming ITA Sectional Championships. The duo went 1-1 over the weekend.

In singles, Lau went 2-1, while Dagan Fruchtman went 1-3.

Freshman Maia Loureiro continued her highly successful fall season with a 3-1 singles record. All three of Loureiro’s singles victories came in straight sets. 

The ’Cats will fully wrap up their fall season with Lau and Dagan Fruchtman playing in the ITA Sectional Championship, which is set to start Nov. 7.

