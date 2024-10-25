Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Queen Priyanka’s ‘DEVASTATIA’ tour fuses drag and pop music

Gabe Hawkins/The Daily Northwestern
Queen Priyanka kicked off her show-stopping act with “I’m a Star,” a rousing track honoring her success.
Gabe Hawkins and Brooke Nelson
October 25, 2024

Under vibrant lights, colorful makeup and glitter bodysuits, Toronto-based drag artist Queen Priyanka performed her solo act to a crowd of over 50 people at Schubas Tavern in Chicago Wednesday night.

Priyanka’s performance, one of many of her multi-city tour, featured rousing pop numbers, comedic segues and a mock pageant with audience members.

The tour follows the release of Priyanka’s debut album “DEVASTATIA” in August, which included eight singles and collaborations with Canadian singer Ralph and drag artist Lemon.

The concert commenced with opener and self-proclaimed “Palestinian Pop Princess” Amira Jazeera, accompanied by artist Chillona.

DSC_1740
Gabe Hawkins/The Daily Northwestern
Priyanka’s opener, Chicago-based Amira Jazeera, performed a selection of self-produced songs.

Friend of Jazeera’s and audience member Matt Callahan said the pair was a “dynamic duo” and applauded their energy on stage.

After a second opener by fellow drag queen and mentor Xtacy Love, Priyanka took to the stage. Kicking off the set with her pop track “I’m a Star,” she performed a 70-minute, high-energy and intensively choreographed spectacle with songs from both her new album and “Taste Test,” as well as select tracks from her time on “Canada’s Drag Race.”

Priyanka was accompanied by dancers Emily Xavier and Loic Belair, who added a layer of extravagance and comedic flair.
Chicago residents Jonathan Kadetski and Will Stockdale said they are avid followers of the drag scene, having first seen Priyanka on the inaugural season of “Canada’s Drag Race,” where she clinched the winning title. They said they streamed her music in anticipation of the event.

“We love watching ‘Drag Race,’ and we’re so excited to hear her sing,” Kadetski said.

Having been filmed before the pandemic, Priyanka’s season of “Canada’s Drag Race” aired at the height of COVID-19 when other reality series were put on hold.

Priyanka said winning the season during a pandemic allowed viewers to feel more connected to her.

“I kind of became the light at the end of the tunnel for a lot of people,” she said. “Winning ‘Drag Race’ has changed my life but has also given a lot of other people hope that they could be winners too.”

After winning “Canada’s Drag Race,” Priyanka said she knew she wanted to pivot to pop music. She found that the intersection between drag and pop was more closely linked than people may think, citing the high production value and flashy costumes donned by popular touring artists.

“I don’t think it’s as hard a fight as I thought it was going to be,” she said. “If you look at Chappell Roan, if you look at Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé, all of them are doing drag.”

While drag has long been a sanctuary for Priyanka, recent backlash has called the genre into question, she said. U.S. Supreme Court’s Spectrum WT v. Wendler decision allowed for drag bans on college campuses across the country.

Priyanka argued that drag restrictions are prejudiced. She also criticized those who use their religious views as a justification for opposing the genre.

“As long as you give us space to be who we want, I’ll let you believe in your God,” she said. “There is always space in my house for you to love God if you want to and have a religion. But it doesn’t mean that hate has to be involved.”

In the meantime, Priyanka said she is maintaining an optimistic outlook on the future of drag.

She said overcoming the stigmatization of drag will be a struggle, but there’s still room for everyone.

“The challenge is finding what the common ground is for all of us to exist on this earth together with love,” she said.

Email:[email protected]
Email: [email protected]

X: @gabe18violin

