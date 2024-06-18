Woman dies after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan near Winnetka

The Chicago Fire Department pronounced a woman dead after recovering a body from Lake Michigan near Winnetka Monday morning.

The woman — identified as Cristen Bolan, 53 — was on a 12-foot sailboat that capsized Sunday evening. The boat’s other passenger swam nearly two miles to Tower Road Beach and notified authorities around 2 a.m. Monday, according to local officials.

The Winnetka Fire Department and the Coast Guard immediately implemented a search and rescue operation.

Coast Guard officials pulled Bolan out of the water nearly a mile offshore later Monday morning. After first responders performed CPR en route to Montrose Harbor, the Chicago Fire Department pronounced Bolan deceased.

According to officials, the two boaters initially departed from Evanston before capsizing and were both wearing life preservers.

This incident follows a string of missing persons reports and drowning incidents along Lake Michigan over the past few days.

Email: [email protected]

X: @lucaskim_15