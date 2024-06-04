Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
June 4, 2024
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
June 4, 2024
Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room
June 4, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1964 Views
‘No funding cuts, no more lies’: NU Graduate Workers march after University withdraws fellowship funding
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor • June 2, 2024
2
595 Views
The Daily Explains: What is the Scholars at Risk program, and how will NU provide new scholarships to Palestinian students and faculty?
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor • May 30, 2024
3
565 Views
LTE: A response to Eli Kronenberg by an NU-Q student
Maria Clara Lisboa-Ward May 31, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Agarwal: The unlikely path to my sports journalism career

Aayushya Agarwal, Staff Writer
June 4, 2024

When I joined the Daily in my sophomore fall, I had no intentions of staying long. 

I had just spent my entire freshman year online, transferred from Carnegie Mellon and was never in Medill. 

Flash forward nearly three years later — some of my closest Northwestern friends are from the Daily. 

My strong commitment to the Daily started at the beginning of my junior year when I covered the men’s basketball team. The beat initially daunted me. Much of the journalism lingo and etiquette confused me, and I needed to manage the fast-paced schedule. 

Working alongside beat writers Alex Cervantes and Lawrence Price and photographer Angeli Mittal, I found my footing several weeks into covering my first full-time beat. Alex and Lawrence served as the Medill professors I never had.

But the real fun started on January 8, 2023 – the date of my first road trip. 

At the crack of dawn, Alex, Lawrence, Angeli and I trekked to Bloomington, energized by Lawrence’s nostalgia playlist, Alex’s valiant driving skills and Angeli’s back-seat chatter.  

By the end of the 2023 season, we went on four trips — to Ann Arbor, Madison and Champaign. 

While these road trips helped me find balance outside coursework, the madness materialized in March. 

Traveling to Sacramento for Northwestern’s second-ever NCAA Tournament was an experience my sophomore-self would have never envisioned. 

And taking a photo of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and his teammates dancing for a TikTok video outside of Golden 1 Center before running away in fright was pretty memorable, too. 

Then, I applied to join The Daily’s Gameday staff in the fall of my senior year. 

Nearly every fall Saturday remained solely devoted to covering football. This meant no tailgates or darties and early weekend wake-up times. 

As the road trips continued, Jake Epstein, Angeli and I traveled to Lincoln for Northwestern’s Nebraska game. After a near-eight-hour journey through the scenic Iowa farmlands, we arrived at Microtel Inn, a rundown motel off the highway. 

Nearly having my credit card and driver’s license stolen upon check-in and Angeli’s room door propped open as we returned later that night, Jake and I bonded through the night in the corner of our shared room over sliced oranges.

Over the next several months, I took more initiative. Embarking on solo trips to Champaign for the Land of Lincoln Trophy or East Lansing and Piscataway for basketball, I was one of the only Northwestern student journalists in away venues. 

My second stint covering the men’s basketball team was surprisingly more adventurous than the first. By the season’s end, I traveled to six venues — including Minneapolis for the Big Ten Tournament and Brooklyn for the NCAA Tournament. I attended nearly every media availability — even missing class — just to tweet a photo of Chris Collins or Boo Buie with a quote. And the credential photos and pictures on opposing stadium courts persisted amid pushback. 

I would be lying if I said I didn’t shed a tear or two as I wrote my final-ever basketball — and Daily story — from the Barclays Center media room after Northwestern’s Round of 32 loss to UConn.

A special thanks to Patrick Andres, Gaby Carroll, Charlotte Varnes, Skye Swann, who all served as sports editors during my time and entrusted me despite my lack of journalism experience. Lastly, a shoutout to Elena Hubert, Lucas Kim and Henry Frieman — all of whom I covered games with over my Daily experience. 

Over 100 Daily stories and nine Big Ten schools later, I am proud of every second I spent with the paper. While the diploma I will receive this weekend will not mention journalism, I am happy to have left a legacy behind on the sports desk. I hope more non-Medill students will build their communities in the Daily just like I happened to. 

 

Consider this the proverbial dagger,

AA

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Graduation Issue 2024
Varnes: An ode to covering Northwestern women’s sports
Price: Life is a highway and it's better with friends
Cervantes: The open road and the community I found
More in Latest Stories
A silver car decorated with rainbow streamers, pride flags and plastic flowers.
Evanston Pride youth car parade cultivates safe space amidst increased anti-LGBTQ+ legislation nationwide
Fire crews stand on beach by lake.
Evanston authorities say ‘misreport’ likely after calling off search for swimmer
NUGW union members gathered outside of Rebecca Crown Center to deliver an open letter to University administration calling for adequate funding resources for graduate students.
‘No funding cuts, no more lies’: NU Graduate Workers march after University withdraws fellowship funding
Though the annual rainbow light display on Deering Library has been canceled, students can still participate in different Pride Month events on campus.
Pride Month despite the lights: How students will be celebrating without Deering display
LTE: A response to Eli Kronenberg by an NU-Q student
LTE: A response to Eli Kronenberg by an NU-Q student
Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane won her second consecutive Tewaaraton Award Thursday night.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award
More in Opinion
Open Letter: Northwestern, pay your advanced graduate workers!
Open Letter: Northwestern, pay your advanced graduate workers!
Kronenberg: The elephant in the room at NU-Q
Kronenberg: The elephant in the room at NU-Q
DeLeon: Pride for profit – the repercussions of rainbow washing
DeLeon: Pride for profit – the repercussions of rainbow washing
Lubin: The encampment was concerning not just because of antisemitism.
Lubin: The encampment was concerning not just because of antisemitism.
Hamed: Calling out University bias against MENA students
Hamed: Calling out University bias against MENA students
LTE: A letter from five NU faculty members in support of President Schill
LTE: A letter from five NU faculty members in support of President Schill
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in